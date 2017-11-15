Into the beyond with David Liebe Hart at Cooper’s in Nevada City

INFO: 21 and over show. Call 530-470-3299 for more info or visit facebook.com/events/1900546516861479

Known for his roles on "Tim & Eric Awesome Show Great Job!," and extensive tours throughout the US, Canada and Australia, David Liebe Hart is an outsider musician, actor and painter.

A true original, he claims to have communicated with extra-terrestrials, owns a large collection of puppets, and is obsessed with trains.

While his vast and eclectic catalog of songs about aliens, religion, and failed relationships has yielded cult hits, such as "Salame," "Father & Son" and "Puberty," his recent collaborations with Nevada City native Jonah Mociun, AKA Th' Mole, have propelled Hart into previously unexplored territory.

Throughout the past decade Hart has garnered a substantial and die-hard fan base, not only from his TV and film appearances but from his stints on the road performing music and what he calls "comedy" all across North America, Europe and Australia.

His followers are extremely loyal, won over by Hart's childlike honesty and quirky idiosyncrasies, along with his uniquely engaging and always one-of-a-kind stage shows.

With Jonah "Th' Mole" Mociun as backing musician, Hart puts on a performance certain to please old fans and adventurous new ones alike.

In addition to creating electronic versions of Hart's old favorites, the duo performs their new songs along with puppets, projected video accompaniment, and his offbeat stories of past relationships and paranormal encounters.

Mociun, raised and currently residing in Nevada City, has recorded and performed across the globe as Th' Mole, DJ 0.000001 and many other monikers, however this will be his first local performance in several years.

Tending towards abstract hip hop and electronic music, Mociun has recently taken a break from his solo efforts to focus on composition for other vocalists including the late Rammellzee, Sage Francis, Tennessee Luke, and many more.

Hart and Mociun will be joined by adorable young punk band The Bootlegs and infamous punk goddess, radio personality, and poet Meri St. Mary.

Meri will perform songs from her "PROTAGONISTA!" EP (which she co-created with Mociun) and will be accompanied on stage by a gang of "fierce females."

The show begins at 9 p.m. Saturday at Cooper's in Nevada City.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $12 at ArtByLiebeHart.com; door entry $15. For more information visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/1900546516861479 or call 530-470-3299.