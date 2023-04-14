AUBURN – Caltrans is alerting motorists of temporary ramp closures affecting westbound Interstate 80 in Auburn.
The following ramps will be closed from Monday, April 17 through Wednesday, April 19 between 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m:
Concrete “k-rail” will be installed along the on-ramp from SR-49 to westbound I-80 as an additional barrier along with the guardrail. A review of crash data over the past five years showed multiple collisions to the guardrail on the entrance ramp from southbound SR-49 to westbound I-80.
Highway message boards have been deployed throughout the area alerting motorists of the closures.
Check out Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for current road conditions at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the free QuickMap app on the App Store or Google Play. Motorists also can call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623) and send updates
Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.
