‘Intention of connecting:’ Come together at inaugural Harvest Fusion

A unique opportunity to spend time connecting with others in a welcoming setting is happening this weekend at the first Harvest Fusion.

Organizer, or self-described “ship driver,” Shantala Davis, aka Shantimonster, runs a partner dance out of the Golden Empire Grange Hall each Friday evening, called Inclusion Fusion.

“It’s a weekly partner dance social,” Davis said. “Fusion dancing is just a concoction of all different kinds of forms of partner dance. It’s basically just dancing in dyads. It comes from all kinds of different backgrounds and styles, but it is a nice open-ended way of coming into connection through partner dance.”

All kinds of modalities and different practices come together, Davis added.

The idea for a festival came during one of those dances. Davis said Anders Gustavasson, who owns a plot of land called Heartland Collective, along with Nicole Franco suggested a Fusion Festival on Anders land which is located about 45 minutes outside Nevada City.

“They propositioned me,” Davis joked. “They said we think you should do a fusion festival of Anders’ land. I was not considering doing a festival because I already had my hands full running the dance, but when I sat down and looked at the calendar, we saw a full moon happening the first week in October. It was July so we thought we had two and half months and we thought that we could make it happen.”

Anders offered to grow food to be eaten during the event and that harvest inspired the name for the weekend. Harvest Fusion is four days and three nights of dance, workshops, yoga and more dance.

“Anders has held many festivals on the land,” Davis said. “He is very much about bringing community together and supporting one another to create a passion and dreams come forward. This particularly is a partner dance festival.”

Davis explained that does not mean you have to come with a partner.

“Everybody dances with anybody,” Davis said. “You don’t need to have a stable partner to partner dance. You can come as your own solo person. In fact, in the 30 years I’ve been doing partner dance, I have been solo most of that time. You just show up. The culture is designed to specifically partner dance with everybody – to share dances in community with different people.” She also emphasized it is open to all ages.

Davis was a professional, full-time, west coast swing dance champion, which meant she attended a lot of conventions in hotels with workshops, competitions, and social dance each night. As an advocate of conscious festivals, she wanted to do something with more “direct intention around the magic of what dance can bring” and created the festival as a mix of those two things.

She explained a conscious festival is about setting intention.

“We come together and activate our prayers and intentions,” Davis said. “We come around a shire. We acknowledge the land. We tap into our hearts. We acknowledge our ancestors. We speak into our prayers. Often, there is a cacao ceremony to really bring forth the heart, opening the heart, and then dance as medicine stirs up our intention and opens the portal, so to speak, as what the medicine of dance can bring.”

With a goal of bringing the workshop elements of a traditional conference along with the intention of a conscious festival, Harvest Fusion runs October 7 through October 10, kicking off Friday night with opening ceremonies around the kiva fire and then coming to the dance floor, Davis said.

“Anders and his mother, Shama, are the owners of the land,” Davis said. “They built this sacred dance floor they call ‘Oya.’ We are going to gather there and have a cacao ceremony, drinking cacao (from Peru, a sacred chocolate elixir that can take you into an altered state that can open your heart and be very powerful) with our intentions and then dropping into a whole ecology of dance, embodying the different elements of dance and then move into our social dance with a number of DJ’s.”

Saturday will include a day of workshops around partner dancing, with good fundamentals such as framework, dips, turns and how to move safely, followed by live music in the afternoon. The evening will feature the popular artists, “KR37URE” along with “Siren and Seer” playing under the full moon.

Davis also has experience with full moon circles with women and she likes to amplify the moon energy. She said she thought having the event under a full moon would really cultivate that energy.

Sunday will be a day of deep connection and intimacy, Davis said.

“We are going to go more into slow dancing and talk more about when intimacy comes up on the dance floor, how we navigate it in our community; how we navigate it on and off the dance floor, what it brings up for us internally and just get a little bit closer and more connected,” Davis said.

Sunday evening, the original founder of Inclusion Fusion and Foothills Dance will lead the group in a blindfolded partner dance. Davis explained, Sunday night is going to be yummier and more tender as opposed to the Saturday night rage and party. Closing ceremonies will take place Monday morning.

“I believe that partner dance can really heal so much of what is going on in our world, with all the differences and conflicts we have,” Davis said. “I think when we come into space in nature and land and then with the intention of connecting from our bodies and our hearts and coming back to our joy of partner dance, that it can really uplift a community and really shape culture and bring some healing. It’s also empowerment.”

Tent camping is included with the price of the ticket with a limited number of glamping upgrades available. There will be a variety of vendors on site and meal packages are also sold separately. More information about the event, including a schedule, camping information and fees is available under Harvest Fusion on Facebook and Instagram. For more details about the location itself, you can go to http://www.theheartlandcollective.org .

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

Submitted photo

Shantala Davis and Anders Gustavasson, also a landowner of Heartland Collective.

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Shama, landowner of Heartland Collective, and Gina Zappia, one of the facilitators dance together.

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Submitted photo