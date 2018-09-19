Insight into a genius: “The Life and Times of A. Einstein” to play in Auburn

On Stage at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "The Life and Times of A. Einstein" by and with actress/writer Kres Mersky at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a release.

Directed by Paul Gersten and written by Kres Merskey, "The Life and Times of A. Einstein" is an off-beat comedy about a day in the life of the great scientist as seen through the eyes of his longtime "secretary/watchdog."

The play takes place on Albert Einstein's birthday. There's a press conference for him, and he's been unavoidably detained. Ellen, forced to address the reporters (who would physically be where the audience is) talks to them about her beloved boss, fielding questions and evading answers when necessary.

She relates her long association with the Einstein family, how she met the great man and came to work for him, the departure from an ever-more-dangerous Berlin to work at Princeton University, and the extraordinary research that changed the way humanity perceives the entire universe.

Through the course of the play, the audience is given a substantive insight into one of the most extraordinary lives of the century just passed, that of Albert Einstein, the man whose name is synonymous with genius.

Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center