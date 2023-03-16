SPOTInConcertSierra-GVU-031823

Frisson will perform at the InConcert Sierra “Third Sunday Series” on Sunday, March 19.

 Submitted photo

Frisson is the feeling and experience of physical reactions such as shivers, tingling skin, and goosebumps. The Frisson experience can be found at the InConcert Sierra “Third Sunday Series” on Sunday, March 19.

“Frisson” is the name of an ensemble of emerging classical music stars who are recent award-winning graduates from top music schools like Juilliard, Curtis and Yale. Led by artistic director and virtuoso oboist, Thomas Gallant, the musicians were chosen through auditions in New York City and tour across the United States. Performing rarely-performed powerhouse masterworks, Frisson’s ten members form different combinations of instruments in a variety of chamber works that feature piano, violin, viola, cello, double bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and/or French horn.