InConcert Sierra’s Sunday concert featuring Chanticleer postponed

Due to the recent Omicron surge and in consideration of public health, InConcert Sierra is postponing its Sunday, Jan. 16, sold-out concert featuring the acclaimed vocal group Chanticleer.

Artistic Director Ken Hardin said he is working with Chanticleer to find a rescheduled date sometime in March. “Chanticleer has been wonderful to work with and they agree that ‘we’re all in this together.’ Nothing is more important than the well-being of our audience, artists, volunteers, board, staff, and community.”

Audience members have reacted favorably to the decision, “This is a wise and thoughtful thing to do. We will look forward to their appearance whenever it is and hope that it will be soon,” said ticket holder Ann Mentzer.

This is the organization’s 75th anniversary season and a challenging one to celebrate. InConcert postponed its August 2022 “Broadway on the Pond,” gala fundraiser due to the hazardous smoke levels, and the Sept. 19 “InConcert Sierra Orchestra” opening concert due to the Delta variant surge. “Unfortunately, we are looking at more postponement and cancelations to come.”

InConcert Sierra is also postponing the scheduled Feb. 6 ‘Poetry in Song’ performance. This concert features the first semester works written the young composers of “The Composers Project with Mark Vance,” at the Miners Foundry. The postponement is due to the current COVID situation as well as the impact the storms and massive power outages have had on students being able to finish their compositions in time.





“We’ll be announcing more decisions about our scheduled concerts and events once we have a better idea of what to expect,” said Hardin. “I’m hoping someone will lend me a crystal ball for the rest of the season.”

For more information about InConcert Sierra’s season, visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org

Source: InConcert Sierra