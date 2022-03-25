InConcert Sierra’s Music on Wheels delivers

While the Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to seniors who are homebound, the Music on Wheels program, run by InConcert Sierra, delivers music to seniors living in local retirement homes.

And while Meals on Wheels provides nourishment for the body, according to Rafael Diaz, Music on Wheels provides nourishment for the soul — a godsend to residents who are unable to get out and attend performances at local concert venues.

Diaz, an InConcert Sierra board member and coordinator of Music on Wheels, believes the gift of music needs to be shared — and the beneficiaries of this gift include many patrons of the arts, people who once attended concerts on a regular basis and are now missing the experience. As a resident from a local facility wrote to InConcert Sierra with appreciation, “What a pleasant treat for my afternoon. It changed my demeanor. Enchanting!”

Like many arts programs, Music on Wheels was curtailed for nearly two years due to COVID — before live concerts returned last November. And now, InConcert Sierra plans to hold quarterly concerts, with the latest round taking place the last week in March — a round that will feature two musicians who are well-known in our region: Ken Hardin, artistic director of InConcert Sierra, and Ken Getz, musical director of Sierra Stages.

The two Kens, who have been friends for many years, are teaming up to play a selection of music written or arranged for piano four hands. Music in the former category, written specifically for piano duets, includes selections from Bizet’s Jeux d’enfants or Children’s Games — three miniatures from a group of 12 depicting items such as swing, a spinning top, a doll, or possibly a wooden horse. Adding to the Bizet are five short Brahms waltzes and a couple of pieces by Rachmaninoff.

It’s been proven many times over that music activates neuropathways and emotions in the brain, at any age. Studies show that it keeps older peoples’ spirits up and their minds sharp, and it’s also good for their health — lowering blood pressure and heart rates, and reducing stress and anxiety. Good therapy all around.

Music also has a positive effect on Alzheimer’s and dementia patients by enhancing their memories. Late last year, Lisa Vixie Winget, RN, director of Sierra View Senior Living, wrote a letter of thanks to ICS saying: “So excited to have you back in the building. It was so amazing to see how the last concert affected my residents. Two of them with dementia sat down and played checkers that afternoon. They had never shown any interest in that before and I attribute it to what music does to our brains, and their moods were so lovely for several days after. Powerful healing!”

Come next week, when the two Kens, Hardin and Getz, sit down to play the piano with their four hands, it’s easy to imagine that memories will be evoked and feelings touched. If not by Bizet, Brahms and Rachmaninoff, perhaps by listening to arrangements of Leroy Anderson’s Blue Tango, Frederick Loewe’s I Could Have Danced All Night, or a medley of familiar Gershwin tunes. There’s a lot on the program to delight.

Since Nevada County has an elderly slant to its population — one of a handful of California counties with a median age of over 50, Music on Wheels is an ideal fit for our community. But beyond just being an appropriate fit, Rafael Diaz believes the concerts offer listeners “the spirit of intimate connection” — bringing people together in a warm atmosphere.

Over the course of three days next week, residents of Sierra View Senior Living, Cascades, Brunswick Village, Atria, Hilltop Commons and Eskaton will all have the chance to experience this connection.

Ken Hardin and Ken Getz will play a selection of piano four hands pieces at the upcoming Music on Wheels concerts.

Photo by Craig Silberman