InConcert Sierra presents four weekly student showcase recitals

InConcert Sierra’s Virtual Student Showcase recitals have been very popular during the pandemic shutdown. This Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m., the first of four weekly recitals will premiere on the InConcert Sierra YouTube channel.

One of the perks of the virtual platform has been that family and friends from all over the world can tune in and cheer on these young musicians. This is validating for students as it builds a network of people who encourage them to continue their musical endeavors.

The online virtual showcase program has been a positive experience for students, teachers, families and general viewers.

“Thanks again to InConcert for continuing this great program,” said local teacher Andrea Fox.

“The online recital provided an opportunity for my daughter to set a goal for herself, work hard, and share her performance with others,” said parent Leslie Lattyak. “We were delighted to receive a number of phone calls and emails from friends and neighbors who tuned in.”

Viewer J. Ryan commented, “So many of the students show real showmanship and great poise at an early age and I will not be surprised to see many go on to careers in music.”

Nineteen students ranging in age from 8-18 have submitted their recital videos that will be compiled into four recitals. Each recital is approximately 30-minutes in length. Tune in Sunday May 23, May 30, June 6, and June 13 at 2 p.m. for a delightful way to spend a small part of a Sunday afternoon.

The Student Showcase recitals may be viewed online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org , or the InConcert Sierra YouTube channel. All recitals will remain available on YouTube.

KNOW & GO WHAT: InConcert Sierra “Bach to the Future” Education Programs “Virtual Student Showcase” WHEN: Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m. WHERE: Virtual presentation streaming on InConcert Sierra’s YouTube channel and http://www.inconcertsierra.org TICKETS: Free of charge