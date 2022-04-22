InConcert Sierra presents an afternoon of trio masterworks performed by some of classical music’s most celebrated artists, pianist Wu Han, cellist David Finckel and violinist Arnaud Sussmann, on Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m.

The husband-and-wife team of Wu Han and David Finckel are known as the “power couple of chamber music.” They are dynamic performers, noted teachers, co-artistic directors of New York’s world-renowned Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the Bay Area’s Music@Menlo, as well as recording artists with their own record label.

Joining them in trio is Arnaud Sussman, who has been honored by Minnesota’s Free Press for his “sweet and smooth sound that can hypnotize a listener.” He is a thrilling young violinist who is capturing the attention of classical critics and audiences around the world.

According to Wu Han, the program presents three landmarks in the piano trio repertoire. Beethoven’s first published work, the “Trio in Eb Major, Op. 1, No. 1,” changed piano trio history due to his advanced style of writing for the time. Saint-Saens’ “Trio No. 1 in F-Major, Op. 18,” was the first piano trio by a French composer, and Mendelssohn’s “Trio No. 1 in D-minor, Op. 49” was the first trio of the Romantic period.

“We experienced Wu Han, whom I consider a rock-star of classical music, in January 2018 with her Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center ensemble,” said Artistic Director Ken Hardin. “Her exuberance and passion were ablaze along with her fortissimo personality that was captivating and engaging – she had us in the palms of her hands. I’m delighted to have her back with this powerhouse trio.”

Critic David Noel Edwards (the Berkshire Edge) validated Hardin’s opinion in a recent concert review of the trio and said, “When a chamber music performance is both easygoing and insanely precise, the underlying substance of it has a way of penetrating deeply into the human psyche. That’s what it’s all about for Han, Finckel, and the people with whom they work. They are defining, in real time, the very essence of chamber music.”

In response to our currently low community case numbers, and with consideration of recent recommendations from Nevada County Health Department, InConcert Sierra strongly encourages, but will not require, all attendees of our events to complete the recommended COVID-19 vaccination series and booster dose(s). InConcert Sierra continues to recommend, but will not require, wearing face masks at our indoor gatherings. Currently, InConcert Sierra will continue having limited audience numbers with social distancing encouraged, no pre-concert forum, a 10-minute intermission without concessions, and a 70 to 80-minute concert.

InConcert Sierra is a Nevada County nonprofit organization that presents high-caliber classical music performances and robust music education offerings for all ages. Founded in 1946, InConcert Sierra is celebrating 75 years as an integral part of Nevada County’s arts community.

Source: InConcert Sierra

KNOW & GO WHAT: InConcert Sierra presents pianist Wu Han, cellist David Finckel, and violinist Arnaud Sussmann WHEN: Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m. WHERE: Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley TICKETS: $41 general available online at inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990. Youth (5-17) free with adult