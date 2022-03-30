InConcert Sierra offers music teacher list as a resource for community

Western Nevada County has a wealth of talented local private music teachers available to the community. They offer lessons to both adults and children in all areas of music, including piano, voice, woodwinds and brass. InConcert Sierra provides a list of these local private music teachers on their recently updated website (inconcertsierra.org).

If you are a local music teacher and would like to be on the list, you can access the application form and pay the $10 annual fee at https://www.inconcertsierra.org/music-teacher-form . For your protection, the website has an email obfuscatory that masks your email address from spam-bots and email harvesters making it safe to have your information listed. It is important to note that inclusion on the webpage is not an endorsement by InConcert Sierra.

The music teachers’ list is an important resource for the community and a part of InConcert Sierra’s extensive education and outreach programming, which provides wide ranging music education to children and adults in our schools and community. “The Composer’s Project with Mark Vance”, for ages 12-20, our Adult Composition Course and the Youth Recitals have continued on Zoom throughout the pandemic. School programs, which were halted during the pandemic, including the Third Grade Concerts and Music Now (a program bringing concerts into the schools) are being planned for the 22/23 season. Music on Wheels concerts for seniors are back at our local senior centers. And look for Musical Mondays at the Madelyn Helling Library this summer, a six week series of free outdoor concerts.

Additional music resources for the community that are provided by InConcert Sierra include instrument loans and gifts, scholarships and free concert tickets for youth.

Source: InConcert Sierra