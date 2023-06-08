Wake up your week! Musical Mondays brings joy and music to the outdoor amphitheater at the Nevada County Library starting Monday, June 12 and running through Monday, July 24 from 11 a.m. until noon.

Kicking off the summer series on June 12 will be the KSK Jazz Trio with pianist Ken Hardin, bassist Steve Nicholson and flutist Kirsti Powell with fun jazz standards and memorable playful tunes from the Beatles, Raffi, and many more that will resonate with little ones and adults alike.