InConcert Sierra, Hospice of the Foothills collaborate to bring music to seniors

Submitted photo

The three musicians are setting up while residents of Hilltop Commons, many with walkers, some with wheelchairs, are slowly making their way into the main gathering room. They often come to hear entertainment in this room, but today there is a sense that something special is happening. The opportunity to hear live professional classical music doesn’t happen very often. They sense that this is different.

Many seniors find it difficult to get out to a concert, often due to mobility issues or lack of transportation. InConcert Sierra’s (ICS) Music on Wheels’ (MOW) program started bringing high quality classical music to local senior residence homes in 2018. After a pandemic pause they are back with their third concert offering this year. Hilltop Commons hosted the first of four fall concerts and is one of the six senior sites currently in ICS’s MOW program. Others sites included in November’s concerts are Eskaton, Atria and Sierra View Senior Living.

Recently, InConcert Sierra and Hospice of the Foothills (HOF) announced a collaboration in administrating the program. ICS will handle the music portion and HOF the logistics. This important partnership between two great non profit organizations will help systematize the program and its longevity.

Viv Tipton, Executive Director of Hospice of the Foothills put it this way, “at HOF, the care is person centric, meaning we get to provide care for the body, mind and soul. It is a natural fit for HOF to support ICS in ensuring Music on Wheels remains a gift the seniors in our community continue to receive. Blending the skills of our non-profits in creative ways is one of the many beautiful things about our community, and allows all of us to serve in greater ways”.

November’s concert brings the exciting PaCaRe Trio to senior residents. Pablo Reyes and Carrie Miller play three violin and cello duets by Gliere, Renee Harris plays a beautiful piano piece by Debussy and the full trio come together to perform three absolutely gorgeous Negro Melodies by Coleridge-Taylor. They finish up with a couple of spectacular tangos by Piazzolla. It truly makes you want to get up and dance.

The three members of this Sacramento based group have played together for years, but only recently formed PaCaRe, the current trio. All have extensive experience both playing and teaching in the area and bring a wide ranging repertoire to their concerts. The residents are very enthusiastic in their praise for the concert.

Ken Hardin, Artistic Director for InConcert Sierra is proud that “ICS offers a continuum of classical music listening and learning opportunities to the community, from our Musical Mondays outdoor summer concerts for our youngest, to our concerts presented every year to all third graders. Our Composers Project presents an opportunity to channel the energies of teenage musicians in a higher level of music education through composing music, and our Pre- concert forums bring an in depth conversation with the musicians before our regular concerts each month (not to mention the concert itself). Then we are delighted to come full circle, bringing an enriching and fulfilling experience to the senior community with or Music on Wheels programs. And what a privilege it is to be collaborating with Hospice of the Foothills on this important program!”

Music enhances all of our lives and is a crucial component in the enjoyment of life. Currently, MOW is run by ICS volunteers. The Partnership between ICS and HOF is a significant step forward in ICS’s quest to assure that everyone in our community, has access to high quality classical music.