On Saturday, July 8, at Pioneer Park InConcert Sierra and the Sierra Master Chorale’s Sip ‘n Song is an outdoor, family-friendly, fun-filled evening of music, dancing, raffles, face painting for kids and adults, and an evening to support the Sierra Master Chorale’s programs. Both of the evening’s bands feature members of the Chorale.

“Then Again” plays the music of the Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, The Beach Boys, and more from the late ‘50s to the early ‘80s. The band includes SMC members Kathy Chastain (vocals, keyboard) and Steve Nicholson (vocals, bass guitar), along with James May (vocals, guitar) and Ben Schley-May (drums). With three-part vocal harmonies and great classic songs, they bring an infectious spirit of fun to their audiences, with dancing and singing-along highly encouraged.