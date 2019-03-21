In the eye of the storm: Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County screens Trouble the Water

WHERE: Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way (near the Rood Center) in Nevada City

WHAT: Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County presents Trouble the Water

The Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County is pleased to present Trouble the Water, an unforgettable documentary taking us into the eye of Hurricane Katrina — the storm, the devastation and its aftermath.

Winner at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival, this astonishingly powerful documentary is both horrifying and exhilarating. Directed and produced by Fahrenheit 9/11 and Bowling for Columbine producers Tia Lessin and Carl Deal, Trouble the Water is more than just a tale of survival, it also captures the abysmal failures of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in handling the devastated New Orleans community.

Trouble the Water shows Friday at 7 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way (near the Rood Center) in Nevada City.

Come for the film, and stay for the discussion to follow. $10 suggested donation and free tea and organic popcorn. For more information visit the Peace Center's website at ncpeace.org, or email to ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com. "Like" the Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County on Facebook.