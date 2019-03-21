In the eye of the storm: Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County screens Trouble the Water
March 21, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County presents Trouble the Water
WHERE: Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way (near the Rood Center) in Nevada City
WHEN: Friday, March 22, 7 p.m.
INFO: Visit ncpeace.org, or email ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com
The Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County is pleased to present Trouble the Water, an unforgettable documentary taking us into the eye of Hurricane Katrina — the storm, the devastation and its aftermath.
Winner at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival, this astonishingly powerful documentary is both horrifying and exhilarating. Directed and produced by Fahrenheit 9/11 and Bowling for Columbine producers Tia Lessin and Carl Deal, Trouble the Water is more than just a tale of survival, it also captures the abysmal failures of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in handling the devastated New Orleans community.
Trouble the Water shows Friday at 7 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way (near the Rood Center) in Nevada City.
Come for the film, and stay for the discussion to follow. $10 suggested donation and free tea and organic popcorn. For more information visit the Peace Center's website at ncpeace.org, or email to ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com. "Like" the Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County on Facebook.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County presents Trouble the Water
WHERE: Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way (near the Rood Center) in Nevada City
WHEN: Friday, March 22, 7 p.m.
INFO: Visit ncpeace.org, or email ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com
Trending In: Entertainment
- San Francisco talk show ‘Your Call’ is making waves on The Bridge 105.7 FM
- What ‘rescue only’ means to shelter animals
- Getting lucky: Truth or Dare’s March burlesque show celebrates St. Paddy’s
- Hindi Greenberg: “Hand to God” will make you laugh, cringe and love it!
- ‘Battle of the Sexes’ film has connections to Nevada County (VIDEO)
Trending Sitewide
- Major electrical infrastructure company moves headquarters to Nevada City
- Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, discovery of items stolen from South Yuba River State Park
- Vintage ice cream cart stolen in Nevada City dumped at Rood Center
- Nevada County DA clears deputies involved in non-fatal shooting
- Nevada County authorities charge 2 with embezzlement
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.