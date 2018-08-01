‘Imprint of Nature’ — LeeAnn Brook Fine Art Gallery showcases the work of Amy Mills for the month of August

Nature has inspired artists for centuries, and the August show at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art is no exception. Drawing from abstract textures, forms and the movement from within nature, this show will feature large format monoprints as well as woodcut block prints by guest artist Amy Mills. The show will also feature mixed media collage paintings by LeeAnn Brook.

The opening reception will be from 5-9 p.m. at Nevada City's First Friday Artwalk, featuring The Sierra 3, the jazz trio of Bill Douglas, Nora Nausbaum and John Girton. The show will run the month of August at the gallery's new location at 231 Broad Street, open daily from noon to 5 p.m.

Mills' show of work at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art will be her first release of individually printed monoprints and woodcut prints, reflecting her graphic representation of unique patterns found in nature. The one-of-a-kind images are hand printed on archival fine art printmaking paper, and framed under glass.

In addition, there will be a section of the show that will demonstrate her hand printed wallpaper and textiles that she produces commercially for clients around the world.

Mills studied printmaking at the State University of New York at SUNY Purchase College under the tutelage of woodcut artist, Antonio Frasconi. Upon graduating in 1992 with a BFA in Printmaking, Mills went to work in the textile trades of New York City.

There she honed her skills of color mixing and matching and brought the concept of large format printing to a small wallpaper workshop in the flower district.

Since that tenure working the trades, Amy branched out on her own and started her own textile company, Paper Mills, focusing solely on large format printing.

Her wallpapers and fabrics are in projects around the world perhaps the most notable being an entire hotel in the Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia for which she hand printed 10,000 meters of wall covering for the hotel suites.

Gallery owner LeeAnn Brook will also showcase her newest large format mixed media paintings that will focus on her signature textures and color palette, as well as collage applications of unusual materials. She is a five-time award winner in the California State Fair and a four-time winner in the nationally recognized Wild & Scenic Film Festival's juried art competition, including Best Of 2D in 2018.

The gallery features paintings, printmaking, sculpted wood vessels, sculpture, textiles, handmade lamps, handcrafted furniture and ceramics in a curated setting with Japanese antiques.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art is located at its new location, 231 Broad St. in Nevada City, open daily from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com/gallery.