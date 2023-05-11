Paula_Square.jpg

Comedian Paula Poundstone will appear at The Center for the Arts on May 12. Poundstone has visited the area before and said: “It’s lovely. It’s nice. It’s that great mixture of Gold Rush and the arts. I swear I saw a dress one time that was made of sticks in a window there.”

 Photo by Shannon Greer | Courtesy Paula Poundstone

The Center for the Arts is bringing Paula Poundstone back for an evening of laughs on May 12, in the Marisa Funk Theater.

Paula is recognized in innumerable lists, documentaries, and literary compendiums and is one of the most influential standup comedians of our time. She is known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Paula is the star of several HBO specials, and a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! and is heard weekly on her comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.