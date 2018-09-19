Ian McKellen live on stage as ‘King Lear’ at Sierra Cinemas in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com/ntlive or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

The new season of compelling drama broadcast live from the National Theatre of London continues this week at Sierra Cinemas, according to a release.

Audiences will have the rare opportunity to see one of the finest actors of the 20th and 21st centuries live on stage when Ian McKellen inhabits the role of King Lear, in Shakespeare's epic tragedy.

Broadcast live from London's West End, Ian McKellen's portrayal of "King Lear," will be presented at two screenings: the first at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, and the second at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.

"Ian McKellen reigns supreme in this triumphant production." — Daily Telegraph.

The production originated at the Chichester Festival Theatre where it received five-star reviews for its sell-out run. Jonathan Munby directs this contemporary retelling of Shakespeare's tender, violent, moving and shocking play.

Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, King Lear sees two ageing fathers — one a King, one his courtier — reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends.

Recommended Stories For You

National Theatre Live is an initiative by the National Theatre to broadcast live performances onto cinema screens around the world. Since its first season in June 2009, over 1.8 million people have experienced the work of National Theatre Live in 700 cinemas in 25 countries.

Tickets for "King Lear" are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and children 12 and under. Advance tickets are available now at the Sierra Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.

Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at the corner of Hughes Road in Grass Valley.

Source: Sierra Cinemas.