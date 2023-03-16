The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci’s hit live show “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 16.
Straight from a 70 show Off-Broadway run in New York City, this international success story, HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv) has performed more than 200 shows and has been seen by a staggering 100,000 people throughout North America and Europe. The live show, which has been called a “celebration of the human imagination” by The Times of London, combines hypnosis and improv for a one-of-a-kind comedy experience.
HYPROV was co-created in 2016 by Mochrie and Mecci along with Mochrie’s longtime manager, Jeff Andrews at Toronto’s Second City. After working it out on stage, they took the show on the road to Just for Laughs London, Just for Laughs Montreal, and the Edinburgh Fringe where it was received with rave reviews in 2016 and 2017. The duo set out on a 60-city tour from 2019-2022, which continues across Canada and the U.S. in 2023-2024.
The 90-minute show combines hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics, and everyone in between worldwide – for a totally unique comedy experience. The evening begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized. In the hands of two experts–and solely crafted from the volunteers’ uninhibited, unconscious minds–each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience. The show also has improvised music throughout.
HYPROV received rave reviews for its New York run at the iconic Daryl Roth Theatre. Says The New York Times, “The audience erupted in Laughter. It killed!” The Wall Street Journal lauded the show as “catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality.” The New Yorker said, “Say yes to HYPROV.” And it was called “hilarious and fascinating’’ by Time Out New York who also gave the show four out of five stars.
“Starring in HYPROV alongside the legendary Colin Mochrie has been an incredible adventure!” said Mecci. “We’re excited to continue the tour across North America following such a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run.”
“I’m still shocked that Asad is able to hypnotize people night after night. I still get nervous wondering what is going to happen, but each night I’m blown away. I have to keep myself from laughing,” said Mochrie.