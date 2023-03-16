The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci’s hit live show “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” in the Marisa Funk Theater on March 16.

Straight from a 70 show Off-Broadway run in New York City, this international success story, HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv) has performed more than 200 shows and has been seen by a staggering 100,000 people throughout North America and Europe. The live show, which has been called a “celebration of the human imagination” by The Times of London, combines hypnosis and improv for a one-of-a-kind comedy experience.