Husband and wife collaborate for Grass Valley art show

An exhibit by husband and wife team, landscape photographer Henry Goodman and painter Susan Jakubik, will be displayed at the Briarpatch Co-op from Friday, March 1 through Wednesday, April 3.

Photography and wilderness have been a passion of Henry's for over 50 years. Henry's photographs focus on our local treasure, the Yuba River, featuring waterfalls, wildflowers, and sunset views of the Yuba River Canyon. The exhibit also includes work from Acadia National Park, the Grand Canyon, North Cascades National Park, Glacier National Park, Pyramid Lake and Torrey Pines State Reserve.

Susan's paintings are inspired by nature, her lifelong love of birds, the objects and events in her everyday life, and whatever quirky idea she might have at the moment. She works in a variety of mediums, preferring to draw and paint from life whenever the subject will allow.

Susan and Henry will be present at the exhibit on Friday, March 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. if you would like to meet them.