Humbug Day helps Malakoff Diggins celebrate 52 years

Humbug Day, Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff Diggins, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a release.

Commemorate Malakoff Diggins' Golden Olden Days as park staff and volunteers in period costume interpret our historic heritage at North Bloomfield, formerly Humbug, California; with music, games, crafts, food and fun.

Tour the historic buildings and grounds, echoing with the ghosts of miners and early settlers or poke around the relics of by-gone horse and buggy days in the Ostrom Stable.

Entertainment & Fun includes: World's Shortest Parade; Izzy Tooinski; Buffalo Gals; Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Blessing; Gold Panning; Blacksmithing; Candle Making; Tin Punching; snacks and food; Sierra Muzzle Loaders; Weaving Demonstration; Organized Kids Games; Special Walking Tours; ECV Chapter 10 BBQ and more.

To get to the event from Grass Valley/Nevada City, follow Highway 49 north 11 miles from Nevada City and turn right on Tyler Foote Road. Then follow the double-yellow lines for 15 miles to the park.

For more information call 530-265-2740 or go to http://www.malakoffdigginsstatepark.org, or email friendsofmalakoff@gmail.com.

Source: Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff Diggins