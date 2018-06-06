 Humbug Day helps Malakoff Diggins celebrate 52 years | TheUnion.com

Humbug Day helps Malakoff Diggins celebrate 52 years

Submitted to Prospector
Humbug Day is a chance for guests to commemorate Malakoff Diggins' golden days as volunteers and park staff will be in full period costumes along with music, games, crafts and food.

Humbug Day, Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff Diggins, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a release.

Tour the historic buildings and grounds, echoing with the ghosts of miners and early settlers or poke around the relics of by-gone horse and buggy days in the Ostrom Stable.

Entertainment & Fun includes: World's Shortest Parade; Izzy Tooinski; Buffalo Gals; Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Blessing; Gold Panning; Blacksmithing; Candle Making; Tin Punching; snacks and food; Sierra Muzzle Loaders; Weaving Demonstration; Organized Kids Games; Special Walking Tours; ECV Chapter 10 BBQ and more.

To get to the event from Grass Valley/Nevada City, follow Highway 49 north 11 miles from Nevada City and turn right on Tyler Foote Road. Then follow the double-yellow lines for 15 miles to the park.

For more information call 530-265-2740 or go to http://www.malakoffdigginsstatepark.org, or email friendsofmalakoff@gmail.com.

Source: Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff Diggins