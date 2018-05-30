‘Human Flow’ — Documentary on the displacement of people after war
May 30, 2018
KNOW & Go
WHAT: “Human Flow”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: General admission is $8
INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information
Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents a film by Ai Weiwei called, "Human Flow" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7.
This is the first film in the "Blink, You Missed It Series" — great and beautiful films you may have missed.
Artist, activist and director Ai Weiwei captures the global refugee crisis — the greatest human displacement since World War II — in this breathtakingly epic film journey.
Imagine this: When danger comes, you and your family jettison your lives in mid-sentence, leaving behind a bombed-out home and repression.
You pour all your precious savings into an uncertain passage of weeks or months — over mountains, across deserts, across oceans, chasing an unwritten future. Or you wait in suspense at a closed border, in an improvised camp, fighting to never allow the barbed wire to pierce your hope.
You are driven by the most basic human optimism, to live your life no matter what it takes. These are not fictional situations. These are the real human faces of a planet in the midst of a human emergency.
Much has been said about the millions of refugees fleeing war, hunger and persecution. Yet, as debates rage about who and how many, security versus responsibility, putting up walls or building bridges, the vital truth of real people with real dreams and real needs caught in a labyrinth of uncertainty can get lost.
A "Refugee" is not an abstract statistic but an individual with hopes, joys and sorrows. That's why artist Ai Weiwei foregrounds the humanity of refugees — their quest for the things we all want: safety, shelter, peace, the opportunity to be who you are.
Source: State Theatre in Auburn.
