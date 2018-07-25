How to put your pet’s photo on KVMR’s first ever calendar

MAIL: Send print of photo and information to KVMR Pet Calendar, 120 Bridge Street, Nevada City CA 95959. Photos will not be returned so send a copy of original

Sure, they've offered KVMR 89.5 FM socks, cookbooks, baseball caps, undershorts, paper dolls, tote bags (to carry your totes) and on and on over the years.

So why not a KVMR Pet Pin-Up Calendar for 2019?

And right now, the non-profit community radio station is looking for your favorite photo of your favorite pet for possible inclusion in KVMR's first calendar, which is being published with support from Incredible Pets of Grass Valley

"We actually get so many unsolicited pictures of people's pets anyway," said KVMR membership coordinator Adriana Kelly, who keeps a constant conversation going with station members. "People will shoot me pictures while we're talking."

Entering is simple: email a photo by Aug. 31 to petpinups@kvmr.org or use hashtag #kvmrpets on Instagram and Twitter. Prints can be sent to KVMR (120 Bridge Street, Nevada City CA 95959), but will not be returned.

Include your pet's name and breed, their favorite KVMR shows and any other information you'd like the judges to know, plus your contact information.

A water buffalo?

"We've been wanting to do a calendar for years," said Kelly. "And what's cuter than puppies and kitties and llamas and water buffalos?"

What the … ?

"Perhaps the weirdest one we've got so far is a water buffalo in Galt named the Apex of Sweetness," Kelly said. "She's a member, too. When Rockin' & Stompin' would come on (2-4 p.m. Saturdays), she'd get up from the pond and go into the barn to listen. Her friend Cadillac Jim says she likes bar stool honky tonk."

"A lot of pets are listeners because some folks will leave the radio on while they're off working," said Kelly. "And animals who are savvy enough to get their owners to call in a membership for them? That's our target animal audience."

Don't worry. She was at a hotshot development conference last week so she'll talk like that for awhile.

According to Kelly, "County Line Bluegrass" host Eric Rice (10 a.m. to noon Saturdays) has the most number of pet members, but then Rice is known for teasing his audience into a cats vs. dogs member contest.

Dog-inspiring

"Hey, you dog lovers," he'd "growl" at the audience, "are you gonna let the cats run away with this thing … really?"

And it worked. The number of pooch memberships would climb over the beleaguered felines.

Oh, and, yes, Rice's dog is a card-carrying KVMR member. We're just not sure how he carries it.

Want to check out all the entries in the contest to date?

Easily done.

You head to kvmr.org/events and click on KVMR Pet Pin-Ups.

All ages fun

Wait, if the Pin-Up idea scares you a little.

Never fear.

"Many of the animals are completely nude," Kelly said. "But some are wearing clothes."

The calendar will indeed be suitable for all ages, according to Kelly, and entrants will be judged by a distinguished panel of animal lovers and KVMR supporters.

Hey, your beloved pet could be a KVMR calendar choice and award-winner.

Just sayin'.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org. Complete KVMR schedule available at the station's website, http://www.kvmr.org The station now features an easy-to-use archive of all music shows for two weeks and talk shows for two months at archive.kvmr.org.