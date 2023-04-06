HouseMusic-PRO-040623

Longtime fans of House music and those who are about to discover their love for the genre can put on their dancing shoes and connect with the community at FOUNDATION/S.

 Submitted photo

The mission is as old as the music: to get people to dance together! The first step, or foundation, is a series of House, Disco and Techno dance parties called “FOUNDATION/S” which returns to the Miners Foundry Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m.

“Nevada County has always had a rich musical scene and there was a heyday for House music in Nevada County a few years back,” says FOUNDATION/S founding member Julian Crouch (aka Shytiegr), “but it started to dwindle even before the pandemic and being disappointed in the dearth I reached out to [fellow DJ] Ross Cedrus about seeing what we could do to return the House music scene to its former glory, and maybe even diversify it a little with related genres like Techno. More than anything, we want to create a place where people can come together and experience the magic of this music”. With that if you build it they will come approach Crouch also recruited Matt Wich (aka Wickles), local House DJ veteran with over twenty years’ experience for a series of dancing and community building at the Foundry.

For more information about coming events, visit www.minersfoundry.org.