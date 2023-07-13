The Hot Summer Nights After Party Series continues with the return of Turntable Lab. When the needle drops, the reverberations will be felt all throughout the Foothills. DJs StepDaddy and Fossil are the dual pillars of Nevada City’s vinyl creed. The chemistry between these two turntable samurais is like sonic poetry and with this event, we will witness it ascend to newfound heights. Why you ask? Because it’s StepDaddy’s 50th birthday and there’s nowhere else he’d rather be celebrating.
In case you don’t know, StepDaddy (AKA Capt. Save-A-Show) is the co-host of KVMR’s Music Magazine on Thursdays from 4 — 6 p.m. He’s the longtime host of JIVE AF on KVMR alt, Thursdays from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.; Also on KVMRX Saturdays from 8 – 10 p.m. Fossil is practically a household name for the Nevada County DJ scene. There’s hardly a venue around the region that he hasn’t blown up. These guys are perennial crowd-pleasers who will never settle for the status quo and always seek to raise the bar higher.