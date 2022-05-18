Hot metal, cold beer: Curious Forge Arts Center to host fundraiser for workforce development

The Curious Forge Arts Center will be hosting a fundraiser event “Hot Metal, Cold Beer.” The event will include hands-on metalworking activities using welding, plasma cutting and fold forming. There will also be blacksmithing demonstrations by master blacksmith Jefferson Mack, and an exhibit of local artisans and artists including bronze sculptors, knife makers, jewelry makers and assemblage artists.

All proceeds will benefit the “Metal Fabricator” Certificate workforce development program and programs for the nonprofit “Forging Nevada County Forward.”

General admission includes one hands-on activity. VIP tickets include a custom bottle opener, custom coaster and a hands-on activity. Free admission for children 12 and under.

Local draft beer will be served courtesy of Grass Valley Brewing and 1849 Brewing. The event will be at the Curious Forge Arts Center, located at 13024 Bitney Springs, Bldg #9, on May 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Visit May 22 on The Curious Forge website calendar to purchase advance tickets .

Source: The Curious Forge