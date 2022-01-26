Host a TV show at Nevada County Media: Actors workshop postponed to March 7 due to COVID-19

Nevada County Media is hosting a casting call for local program hosts from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, on a drop-in basis. If you want to see what it’s like to work in front of a camera or host your own show, this is the place to start!

NC Media seeks people to lead talk shows, game shows and more video projects being planned for this spring.

The Grass Valley nonprofit will be auditioning on-air talent to fill the programming needs of several Youtube channels and three local cable channels. You don’t need any acting or camera experience to try out.

“This is the perfect starting place for folks seeking training and experience to work in front of the camera,” NCM Executive Director Ramona Howard said.

Hosting opportunities feature slots on NCM’s locally produced shows including “Let’s Get Cooking,” “Nevada County Now” and “NCM Events.”





Future casting opportunities are planned to fill host slots in commercials, special projects and short films, all created at NCM’s beautiful new studios at 355 Crown Point Circle, Suite D, in Grass Valley’s Whispering Pines industrial area.

Feb. 7 actors workshop postponed to March 7 due to COVID-19

In addition, a workshop for anyone interested in learning the nuances of acting for video will be held on Monday, March 7. The session for young people in kindergarten through high school starts at 4 p.m; the session for adults starts at 5:30 p.m. A workshop scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Stage-to-Screen acting workshops are free to NCM members. All Nevada County students in kindergarten through high school may join NCM for FREE; the monthly workshops and other fun and educational activities are included in membership. Adults may join for a reasonable yearly fee; visit NevadaCountyMedia.org, and click the “Become a Member” button.

Register for the acting workshop at NevadaCountyMedia.org; click on the “Calendar” tab and scroll down to the event.

We follow COVID-19 precautions in all our activities, so you can be sure to remain safe while having a great media experience!

All Nevada County Media members also have free or discounted access to classes, equipment, studio space, editing software and wide-ranging activities hosted at the beautiful Nevada County Media facility in Grass Valley’s Whispering Pines industrial area. Participants can learn from industry professionals and collaborate with other actors, writers, musicians, artists and filmmakers. In addition to acting, members can learn to create scripts, blogs, podcasts and films, create a collaborative music album, display their art and network at events held throughout the year.

Remember, all Nevada County students in kindergarten through high school join NCM for free.

You can also arrange a free tour of our facility, at 355 Crown Point Circle, Suite D (behind Analog Devices), in Grass Valley’s Whispering Pines industrial area.

For details or to arrange a tour, visit NevadaCountyMedia.org or call 530-272-8862.

Source: Nevada County Media