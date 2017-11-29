Hospice hosts Light Up a Life event

INFO: For more information or to RSVP, please call 530-886-6650.

WHERE: The Ridge Golf and Event Center, 2020 Golf Course Road, Auburn.

The loss of a loved one can be difficult, especially during the holiday season.

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice understands the importance of honoring those who have passed by hosting an annual Light Up a Life celebration.

This evening of remembrance is for anyone who has lost a loved one. The evening will include a message from Mark Knoble, M.D. Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice medical director, live music, light refreshments and a lighting celebration.

At the event, families can create a personal luminaria to honor a loved one.

Doni Kay, spiritual counselor and Paws on Call, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital's therapy dogs, will also be present to greet attendees.

"It is something that we have done for many years and is our way of honoring, remembering and celebrating the wonderful people that have touched our lives," said Patricia Mandrup, R.N., clinical manager of Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital's VNA & Hospice program.

This event is open to the public and takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at The Ridge Golf and Event Center, 2020 Golf Course Road, Auburn. For more information or to RSVP, call 530-886-6650.

Source: Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice.