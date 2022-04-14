Honoring women: Community Beyond Violence presents ‘The Vagina Monologues’

In 1996, an episodic play premiered in New York City, recounting a dozen stories culled by the playwrights, who had interviewed two hundred women, asking them to talk about their “lady parts.” The play also included facts – both fun and not fun — as well as observations that, together with the stories, took audiences on an informative, humorous, tragic and enlightening ride, bringing female anatomy into the spotlight. That award-winning play, titled “The Vagina Monologues,” is being presented on Saturday, April 23, at the Center for The Arts as a fundraiser for Community Beyond Violence.

Community Beyond Violence first presented the play in 2017, with much success, and decided to reprise the event in 2020, but the pandemic put the show on pause. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Community Beyond Violence Executive Director Stephanie Fisher said it felt like an appropriate way to bring awareness, and a fitting time to bring The Vagina Monologues back to Nevada County.

“It’s meant to be able to put women’s stories up on the stage that people don’t typically talk about. There is still social stigma talking about vaginas, talking about womanhood and this gets it all out there and normalizes this kind of talk. It helps more women to be seen and heard for who they are and what they have gone through and helps women connect with one another.”

Mary Baird directs the play. Baird spent forty years living in New York as a working actor before moving to Nevada County. Her friend, local artist Sands Hall, asked if she would be willing to direct the play. Baird said she finds the play to be interesting in the way the pieces come together to tell a story. “These stories are from actual people. These are not made-up stories. What I find interesting is the way she (author Eve Ensler) put the pieces together – how she chose the format.”

The stigma around the word “vagina” is something Baird believes is cultural, noting that many other parts of the world do not have the same issue. “What other words would we use? I guess all the other words in the play!” She encourages the community to come out and support Community Beyond Violence.

Baird said realizing the play was actually a benefit for Community Beyond Violence made the decision even more gratifying. “We need to support one another in any way we can – especially women that are abused — sadly, I didn’t know about the organization when I said yes but I am so glad I know about it now because it is pretty amazing.”

What Baird has found to be the most challenging is getting the cast in one room at the same time.

The cast is comprised of a dozen local women who include public officials, civil servants, political candidates, activists, journalists, Community Beyond Violence board members and others — many who are honoring the commitment they made in 2020. Currently a candidate for Nevada County Supervisor, Lisa Swarthout said she was Mayor of the City of Grass Valley when she said yes. “I felt that it was the responsible thing to do for the community and to support Community Beyond Violence. I am grateful they invited me to participate even though I am no longer the mayor, and I am happy to be up there with this great group of courageous women. I’m here to support the community in any way that I can.”

Community activist Lynn Wenzel said yes because when she grew up women just didn’t talk about it. “We didn’t say the word. Women didn’t talk about it. It was not something that even existed for us. I think when my mother told me about the birds and bees, she never even said the word.”

Wenzel, who has been involved with the women’s movement for over 60 years added, “It’s important for me to participate in things that honor women.”

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said she said yes because she believes it is important to support Community Beyond Violence and the challenging work they do. “I’d never seen the monologues, gone to a show, or even googled it. It wasn’t about the play itself; it was about supporting Community Beyond Violence. That is what I am trying to do, in whatever endeavors they can do for our community. I have witnessed a lot of domestic violence and sexual assault. For there to be advocates for people who go through that, I definitely want to be part of the solution.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the general fund which supports and sustains programs for both domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. Fisher said, “That is things like emergency shelter, food, transportation, counseling that we offer, advocacy and accompaniment (to court), safety planning for victims and a wide range of other services we provide.”

Fisher has worked at Community Beyond Violence (formerly Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition) since 2010 and said the organization continues to expand services. While each year the number of people the organization serves grows, that may be attributed to the success of awareness. Fisher explained, “The requests for services increase more and more every single year, especially as we increase our services and capacity to provide services, but I don’t necessarily think that is more violence happening. I think it is more people speaking out and more people reaching out for services. The social norms change about being able to talk about it, so I think the trend that I have been seeing is that more people are reaching for help now, then 12 years ago.”

Baird concluded, “Come and share in an evening of strong, powerful, women. These are women of diverse backgrounds, speaking the words of other women, which empowers the world of women and also, it’s for a wonderful cause.”

Tickets are $30 each and seating is reserved. Get your tickets now at https://thecenterforthearts.secure.force.com/ticket

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24-hour crisis line at 530-272-3467 or you can send a text or chat online at CBV.org.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

The cast of this year’s performance of “The Vagina Monologues” poses for a photo during rehearsal. The award-winning play is being presented on Saturday, April 23, at the Center for The Arts as a fundraiser for Community Beyond Violence.

Community Beyond Violence will present the play “The Vagina Monologues” by playwright and activist V (formerly Eve Ensler) on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m. at The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley. Tickets are $30 each and seating is reserved.

