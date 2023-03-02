Five local endurance athletes set out in February 2023 on a never-before attempted, 100-mile winter expedition on foot across the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Gold Canyon, Nevada to Last Chance, California, reprising the Grosh Brothers’ historic journey, according to a press release. An Expedition Panel Presentation at the Auburn State Theatre Sunday will recount the little-known American West mining tale of the Grosh Brothers and honor the brothers’ spirit of adventure and courage to endure, the release states.
The Expedition team includes Bob Crowley, Jennifer Hemmen, Elke Reimer, Tim Twietmeyer, and Hal Hall. A portion of the proceeds will support the publication of Second Sunrise, a book commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Western States Endurance Run by John Trent, an 11-time Western States finisher and talented writer, the release states.
In 1857, Brothers Ethan Allen and Hosea Ballou Grosh discovered three “monster” silver veins near Silver City, Nevada and were on the precipice of capitalizing on the world’s largest concentration of mineral worth ($5 billion in today’s dollars), when fate intervened and tragedy struck, according to the release.
The Expedition Team will discuss their recently published article proving their belief, after extensive research of primary sources, diaries and correspondence, that the Grosh Brothers are the discoverers of the Comstock Lode and their family was robbed of their rightful financial claim.
Beyond the historical research, the Expedition Team conducted extensive field surveys to identify the route taken in the winter of 1857 by Ethan Allen Grosh and his companion Richard M. Bucke, according to the release. They consulted with historians, archeologists, archival museums and libraries, cultural interpreters, authors, and numerous historical societies, the release states.