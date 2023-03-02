GroshBros-PRO-030223

The presentation at Auburn State Theatre Sunday will recount the little-known American West mining tale of the Grosh Brothers and honor the brothers’ spirit of adventure and courage to endure.

 Submitted photo

Five local endurance athletes set out in February 2023 on a never-before attempted, 100-mile winter expedition on foot across the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Gold Canyon, Nevada to Last Chance, California, reprising the Grosh Brothers’ historic journey, according to a press release. An Expedition Panel Presentation at the Auburn State Theatre Sunday will recount the little-known American West mining tale of the Grosh Brothers and honor the brothers’ spirit of adventure and courage to endure, the release states.

The Expedition team includes Bob Crowley, Jennifer Hemmen, Elke Reimer, Tim Twietmeyer, and Hal Hall. A portion of the proceeds will support the publication of Second Sunrise, a book commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Western States Endurance Run by John Trent, an 11-time Western States finisher and talented writer, the release states.