Honor the past, hope for the future

This weekend, Nevada City will be celebrating the 52nd annual Constitutional Day Parade.

The parade started in 1967, by the late Col. Bill Lambert, a worshipful master of the Nevada City's Masonic Lodge, No. 13. He wanted to recognize the importance of the Constitution as the cornerstone of our great democracy.

Lambert and then city manager, Beryl Robinson, also a member of the Nevada City Masonic Lodge started what is now the annual Constitutional Day Parade with the Revolutionary War Living History.

The weekend starts with the encampment of the Continental Army-Delaware Regiment and the British Army from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and again from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Pioneer Park. This will be the sixth year this militia has performed during Constitution Weekend.

Attendees will learn about the military battles between the Continental Army and the British, walk among the Continental and British living history camps, and watch battle skirmishes, soldiering drills and musket firing at the event.

There will be demonstrations of how life was in the late 1700s. Guests will also learn about the surgical instruments used during that time period, how they spun cotton and wool, and remember how the first flag was made by Betsy Ross.

Children will be invited to learn about marching drills with replica muskets, flag raising and fife and drum concerts. There will be members of the Daughters of the Revolution and Sons of the Revolution to explain genealogical research for Revolutionary War ancestors.

On Sunday, the Masons, will be passing out booklets of our Constitution to the parade crowd.

Also, on Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. there will be an Open-Air free concert by the Nevada County Concert Band on Pine Street, in downtown Nevada City.

On Sunday, the re-enactment of the signing of the U.S. Constitution will take place at the corner of Board and Pine Streets at 1:30 p.m. It will be followed by the Constitution Day Parade marching down Board Street at 2 p.m.

This year's Grand Marshal will be the Grand Master of the California Masonic Lodge, Bruce Galloway. There will be 60-70 entries this year in the parade, among them, the re-enactment of historical moments, student and local bands, and the Famous Marching Presidents representing all 45 presidents and their wives.

The 27th annual 49er Rotary Club Gold Country Duck Race at Deer Creek will begin their carnival at 1 p.m. and the Duck Racing to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Free Parking and Shuttle will be available from the Nevada County Government Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, to the Washington Street Overpass from noon to 6 p.m.

Source: Nevada City Masonic Lodge