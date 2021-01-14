Honey of the Heart live from The Center

Honey of the Heart performs live From The Center on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. in a free broadcast.

KNOW & GO WHO: Honey of the Heart WHAT: LIVE From The Center WHEN: Friday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m. WHERE: Free online broadcast WEBSITE: http://www.thecenterforthearts.org/from-the-center ADMISSION: Free INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384

Honey of the Heart brings their ambrosial mix of musical interpretations into your home with a live broadcast From The Center, on Friday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. The show is free and will be broadcast live at thecenterforthearts.org.

Influenced by folk, soul, jazz, and world-flamenco, Honey of the Heart’s music is created in a collective and organic manner. Fronted by Justin Ancheta and Maren Metke, their style is described as folk, soul, world, roots, fusion with rich harmonies, and powerful vocals.

This versatile, inspiring duo, often backed by their dynamic and talented band, weaves together soaring, rich vocals and melodies, haunting, epic, harmonies, contagious polyrhythms infused with deep, soulful, intimate presence, message and skill to sweeten the hearts of all who listen.

Honey of the Heart performs live From The Center Friday at 7 p.m. The online broadcast is free to everyone. A digital “Tip Jar” will be available for donations to support the artists and production team. Visit thecenterforthearts.org to RSVP and for more information.

Source: The Center for the Arts