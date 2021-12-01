‘Home For The Holidays’ with Sugar Mountain

Songstresses Cassidy Joy and Karen Woerner — collectively known as Sugar Mountain — will headline Home For The Holidays at Nevada City’s Miners Foundry on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Sugar Mountain are a local duo and perform an array of styles ranging from folk to classic rock to country. For this performance they will incorporate classic holiday favorites along with a selection of original tunes penned by the pair. Even the classics, though, will reflect Sugar Mountain’s style which is sometimes ethereal and always “soft but strong, powerful and seductive” as proclaimed by the artists themselves.

Joy and Woerner have been performing together for nearly a decade and have become favorites among locals due in part to their soothing voices and overall talent. They recently opened for guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel. For Home For The Holidays, they will be backed by pianist Brent Leever and vocalist Kellie Garmire.

Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase, and the show takes place in the beautiful and intimate Stone Hall. Miners Foundry reminds guests that safety is of the utmost importance, and the venue will be requiring guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test taken within 72 hours. Please see the Foundry’s website for updated protocols.

For tickets and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

