Holt Ballet presents scenes from ‘Giselle’ and ‘Don Quixote’

COVID-19 forced cancellation of many live performances last year, thwarting the long hours of rehearsal and training necessary to present quality theater. Holt Ballet pivoted last June and presented an intimate outdoor performance at Saint Joseph’s Cultural Center — Dances Among the Roses.

Finally, indoor theaters are opening their doors and welcoming back audiences with a pent up desire for live, in-person entertainment. Reviving the work of last year, and refining and building to create an even more grand production, Holt Conservatory presents Masterpieces 2022 – scenes from Adolphe Adam’s timeless ballet “Giselle,” and Ludwig Minkus’ popular “Don Quixote.”

“Giselle” is a tragedy of overwhelming beauty and “Don Quixote” is a romantic comedy of fiery passion. These two classical ballets complement each other with their contrasts. The performances offer something for every audience member – whether a seasoned fan of the ballet or a ballet novice looking for a new love in life.

Masterpieces 2022 promises to be an evening of beauty in music, choreography, costumes, sets, and, most of all, the loveliness of accomplished dancers.

A supporting cast of soloists and corps dancers adds to the quality of both stories. All 57 dancers from Holt Ballet Conservatory have been rehearsing since the middle of February to bring Nevada County some of the finest ballet ever to be seen on our local stages.

Luna Quaglia plays the role of Giselle, a heart-broken maiden whose love for the man who betrayed her outweighs her sense of abandonment. Miss Quaglia performs the role with a power and grace that defies her youthful 16 years of age. Talented and beautiful, she brings unexpected emotional maturity and powerful technique to the role.

Tenaya Anderson performs the role of Kitri in Don Quixote with verve and power, and beautifully embodies the lively spirit and joyful spirit of Kitri. Guest artist Christopher Selbie dances the roles of Albrecht, the remorseful lover of Giselle, and Basilio, the suitor of Kitri. He brings finesse and strength to both roles. A versatile performer, Mr. Selbie’s ballet technique and partnering skills display both range and depth.

Supported by caring coaches with professional backgrounds, and volunteering parent costumers and production staff, these two evenings of entertainment promise to be just what the audience members need to let go of the “troubles of the world” and embrace and enjoy the joyful accomplishments of these dedicated, talented and enthusiastic young performers. Tickets are available now for both performances: http://www.holtballetconservatory.org/

Source: Holt Ballet Conservatory

KNOW & GO WHO: Holt Ballet Conservatory presents WHAT: Masterpieces 2022 — Scenes from Giselle and Don Quixote WHEN: June 17 & 18 at 7 p.m. Box office opens at 5:30 p.m. WHERE: Don Baggett Theater, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley TICKETS: $25 for 18 and above; $20 for 17 and under. Online at http://www.holtballet.com

Photo by Katie White