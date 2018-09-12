Hollie Grimaldi Flores: The power of water

I have water on the brain — in a good way.

Born in February, astrologically a water bearer, I have always found comfort when near water. Whenever life seems out of sorts, I try to spend time with it.

This year I have managed to spend a considerable amount of time visiting a variety of sources. I made a birthday trip to the Pacific and a few weeks later, celebrated a friend's trip around the sun while wading in the Atlantic.

As spring turned to summer, I hiked with my kids along the South Yuba more than once. We picnicked on the edge of a local lake.

A few weekends ago, I basked in a reservoir, spending the entire day in an inflatable chair, wading in the water, and last weekend my husband and I spent time in Lake Tahoe. It was spectacular and relaxing. There is something about being near water that helps me sort through life's issues and put things in perspective.

Growing up in New York, I have more memories of rainy days and rained out events. Sunny days were in short supply and most of my water memories are of summer days in a neighbor's pool or exploring the local creek.

Recommended Stories For You

I do remember learning how to float. I was very young when one of my siblings — probably my brother Jim — held me in the water along a polluted beach in New York. He had me lay flat and put my head back.

I remember feeling afraid, but he persuaded me to trust him. It took a few attempts but then it happened. I had discovered the joy of floating.

As it turns out, I am built to float. In looking for positives that come with my body type, I have hit on buoyancy!

I grew up taking water for granted. It was never in short supply. Precipitation, in some form, falls an average of 86 days of the year … that's about once every four days. It makes for lush, green lawns and the need for a rain dates (a secondary scheduled day) for any outdoor event.

Back in my home state, water has been in high supply — in fact that old beach I enjoyed spending summer days on was recently buried under feet of water as the river once again breached its banks.

Flooding has been happening often over the past dozen years or so, under unrelenting rain storms. They have suffered days and days of rain with little let up.

Contrasting our lack of precipitation, leading to discussions of a trade. "Hey, we'll send you some sunshine, if you will send some water." If it were only that simple.

My first year in California was a wet one as one my first spring in Nevada County, I did not think too much about it. But now, decades later, the weather pattern seems to be changing. What I have come to realize is the amount of water available and where it is diverted is big business.

The water biz

In an article written in the Mountain Democrat, John Kingsbury states, in part, " … It has been a rule of thumb that two-thirds of the state's rain and snow falls in northern California, while two-thirds of the demand for water comes from southern California. Demands on northern California's waters have been increasing for several years. Population in the state continues to grow, expanding the need for water for homes and businesses.

"Many farmers are converting crops to higher-value nuts and fruits. Flood protection needs are escalating, fish populations have been declining. Ecosystems are forming a new, and perhaps less desirable, normal. Recreation on the state's rivers and lakes is becoming more popular. Catastrophic wildfires threaten the source waters by destroying the trees that capture rainfall."

Whether floating in it, growing with it or simply quenching your thirst, it is a resource we can't afford to take for granted. Water, its capture, diversion, storage and sale are big business and one we would be well served to give our time and attention.

According to the Nevada Irrigation District's website, "NID is an independent special district operated by and for the people who own land within its 287,000-acre boundaries. NID provides service in an expansive geographic area that makes the district one of the largest in the State of California.

"The district is organized primarily to supply water for irrigation, municipal, domestic, and industrial purposes. NID water is available in wide areas of Nevada and Placer counties; the district also has storage and distribution facilities in Sierra and Yuba counties.

"Unique in many respects, NID collects water on 70,000 acres of high mountain watershed, owns and operates an extensive reservoir and canal system and network of water treatment plants. The district produces hydroelectric energy and provides outdoor public recreation."

That is a lot of power. Hydro and otherwise. Those we elect to serve as board members of our local water district will be wielding responsibility we should not take lightly.

I think I will treat myself to one more trip to the shore before the season ends.

I may not be able to solve all of life's problems, but I know I can count on the water to carry some of them away!

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.