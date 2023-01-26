Have you been anywhere lately? Have you traveled? I have been thinking about the Spring of 2020, when we were told to stay home and wait. I hunkered down, as so many others did and waited. I thought about the places I would go when things opened back up and I am still waiting. As weeks turned to months, turned to, literally, years, I am still waiting for the return of normal travel! Sure, technically, we are free to “move about the country” but it’s become a whole different sort of adventure.
I’ve certainly been one to take an adventure. In my teens, nothing could stop me from getting from point a to point b, once I had made up my mind to go. Though I was not much of a hitchhiker. I grew up with the fear of being murdered by a stranger, deeply instilled. The practice was seen as a bit of Russian roulette. Sure, you might get away with it a time or two, but it was a dangerous game. I believed it to be so and can count on one hand the number of times I used my thumb to hitch a ride.
Of course, there are five digits on that hand.
Once a girlfriend and I decided to take a trip to Nashville, Tennessee over Easter break during our senior year of high school. We did not own a car. We soon found out we were too young to rent a vehicle. We looked at taking a bus but decided to save the fare for hotels and food and set off for Music City, standing on the side of the interstate with our thumbs out. We did not have any trouble. What I remember most was that it was a lot more fun getting there, then it was getting back.
As a teenager, there were trips with friends, usually in their cars, riding down the coast to the beaches of New Jersey, Maryland and South Carolina. Too many of us packed in one room. Memories were made on those trips.
Shortly after high school, I tried public transportation to take me most of the way across the country. It was an 86-hour bus ride from Binghamton, New York to Phoenix, Arizona. It was long. It was arduous. I was young. I met some nice people. I helped a lady entertain her daughter for a stretch. I woke up drooling on the shoulder of a stranger. I saw the worst parts of most major cities across America. On a stop in Austin, Texas I learned the 52 Americans had been released from Iran after being held hostage 444 days. What was 86 hours by choice? I made that trek a total of three times. It was fine.
One time I took the same trip in van, taking turns driving. What I remember about that journey is that I had recently had my wisdom teeth removed and had developed a dry socket. Painful. I remember a stop at a New Mexico gas station where I got aspirin and placed the pill directly in the socket. I remember Texas went on forever. I saw better parts of America.
When I moved to California, I opted for the airlines, and I have used that mode of transportation for decades. Remember when there was a smoking section and walking outside to get on the plane was the norm?
I fancy myself an easy-going traveler. I play the “how late can we leave and still get there in time” game often, and I have only missed one flight — from staying at a going away party (mine) too long — but I have come perilously close on more than one occasion.
I have flown internationally and enjoy the comforts of long flights. Once, I flew to Denmark for the weekend! I am nothing if not adventurous!
When it comes to travel, I have always been game — ride, float, or fly — but I am here to say I think I am ready to stay put or at least on the ground, until things calm down a bit in the friendly skies. It’s getting serious up there.
As I’m sure you have heard or read, things are not going so smoothly for a good majority of travelers lately. You don’t have to look far to find someone with a harrowing tale to tell. I recently experienced a ten-hour delay returning from a girl’s trip. Planes are getting old, too. Better to find out before we take off! One of my best girlfriends got tangled up in the holiday airline debacle, having her trip cancelled completely but not before spending most of the day at the airport.
I keep hearing about lost bags, cancellations, delays, beleaguered employees, and it gives me pause. This is supposed to be fun, right? All the delays and cancellations, packed seats, rude passengers, and stressful TSA lines have put a damper on my wanderlust.
Even the rideshare experience has gone a bit awry. My past few drivers have made me rethink that mode as they drive too fast, even for me, and dare I say, recklessly? The last one began with a conversation about the Tesla he was driving – an innocent enough topic. I mentioned how strange the whole touch screen console was and suddenly the conversation, or more accurately, monologue, took a turn. “The CIA is taking our DNA through the microwaves in our phones and world leaders are being cloned by demons and the only way to keep the demons away is to smile and stay positive.” Turns out he was doing that successfully and had made it level four of the Matrix! Oh, my! I may have been safer sticking out my thumb!
Still, for all that has changed, I do love a good adventure. It may come down to me and mine rolling down the highway. Though, come to think of it, I haven’t been on a train in a while…
