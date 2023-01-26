HollieGrimaldiFlores

Have you been anywhere lately? Have you traveled? I have been thinking about the Spring of 2020, when we were told to stay home and wait. I hunkered down, as so many others did and waited. I thought about the places I would go when things opened back up and I am still waiting. As weeks turned to months, turned to, literally, years, I am still waiting for the return of normal travel! Sure, technically, we are free to “move about the country” but it’s become a whole different sort of adventure.

I’ve certainly been one to take an adventure. In my teens, nothing could stop me from getting from point a to point b, once I had made up my mind to go. Though I was not much of a hitchhiker. I grew up with the fear of being murdered by a stranger, deeply instilled. The practice was seen as a bit of Russian roulette. Sure, you might get away with it a time or two, but it was a dangerous game. I believed it to be so and can count on one hand the number of times I used my thumb to hitch a ride.

