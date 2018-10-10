Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Holding onto hope

It has been a tough couple of weeks, um months, okay years, trying to stay hopeful and instill hope in the young adults in our family — to help them have trust in the world in which they are living.

The five youngest are all in their 20s.

They have varying degrees of a sense of who they want to be. Some are laser focused, others have a more fluid idea of what they hope for their future. It is just as it should be.

Politically they also vary in their degree of interest and participation. They are typical among their peers, which ranges from outrage, frustration and hopelessness to apathy and a sense of complete disenfranchisement.

It is hard for them to believe their vote makes a difference. One wrote to tell me they would like to vote Nov. 6 and then leave the country. There is an overall feeling of disgust when it comes to our representatives in Washington, D.C.

During a recent conversation about whether this is the worst time in our nation's democracy, I pulled back and took some time to really think about that belief. Is this as bad as it has ever been? It can feel that way.

Connecting with one another

I realize the country has been divided before — as in Civil War. Fifty years ago, our country was deeply divided over civil rights, women's rights, the Vietnam war, and good old-fashioned American values.

The topics of today seem eerily similar. The conversations may have been a little different, but the issues continue. The tide is slow in turning, but certainly things are better today than they were then.

One of the wonderful things about our small community is how personal it can be.

People know one another. We run into each other at the store, at an event, at church, or children's schools and we get to know one another and care about each other. It also means that how we vote and the culture we create makes a difference.

I am trying to focus on all that is positive. I was walking in a store the other day and a woman and her daughter (I presumed), walked toward me.

We made eye contact and smiled. It was a simple gesture but gave me a moment of joy. A moment of connection. It made think about how much our connection as humans is what really matters.

We are losing the habit of in person connections with one another. We text and email entire relationships!

People are not meeting. We must be encouraged to pick up the phone. And I believe, the younger in age, the more this is true.

While the results in the upcoming election may or may not reflect my single vote, I know that life (and politics) will go on.

In what is all too common, over the past couple of weeks, I have received news of friends and acquaintances that have passed away, and others who have been diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening condition. It made me take pause and think about what we might need to consider in order to feel hopeful.

We're not so different

We need to focus on how we are the same and not how we are different. I think we are all trying to live our best lives.

We work. We play. We connect with others. We give back to our communities or lend a hand to someone in need. We celebrate the highs and mourn the lows. We all want what is best for our children. We all want to feel safe. We all hope for a secure future. We are more alike than not.

In talking with people associated with some of the candidates in our local races, people willing to serve as our leaders and representatives do not have an easy time. They tell me about encounters and comments from people that are cruel. It is not an easy road, even at this level.

It is a shame for those willing to do the challenging work of running for elected office have to grow thick skin and a tireless calendar. Campaigning does not seem pleasant and the work to be done, difficult at best.

I have so much respect for those willing to put themselves through the unpleasant process to do the best for our community. Knowing many of those running for office in just a couple of weeks, I feel like we are safe, no matter the outcome.

That gives me hope.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.