Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Don’t wait, speak up

When I was 19, I moved to Arizona with a close girlfriend. We lived with my father, step-mother, and step-brother in a townhouse in Phoenix.

My plan was to use my father's residency to gain in-state status and attend Arizona State University with a major in journalism. Once I was accepted, my friend and I made the big move across the country.

My parents divorced when I was very young, and I could count the number of times I had seen my father in the previous dozen years on one hand. I give him (and my step-mom) credit — they had no way of knowing who they were saying yes to.

School would not start for several months. My friend and I were both collecting unemployment insurance from the great state of New York and spent most of that spring and summer working on our tans.

We played a lot of backgammon, performed minimal household chores, and borrowed my dad's Thunderbird most evenings, exploring the desert night life. Of course, we looked for employment, but not too diligently (just enough to meet the requirements that would keep those checks coming). With the legal drinking age just 19, we were much more successful looking for happy hours and ladies' nights.

You might say we were majoring in drinking. We found places that offered "five free drinks for ladies, or four or three or two." Our strategy was to start at the establishment offering the most for free that was farthest from home and then drink our way back. I fancied myself to be a girl with a high tolerance for alcohol.

A night that won't be forgotten

One night after finishing an "upside down margarita" at one of our favorite watering holes, a young man challenged me to a drinking contest. I do not remember the exact language, but what it came down to was the notion that a girl could not drink as much as a boy. I took that as an affront, and before long my girlfriend and I were headed to a house with the guys from the bar and a handle of Jose Cuervo.

At the house, he and I went shot for shot in rapid succession. At one point, he went to the bathroom and vomited, but returned to begin again. I remember my girlfriend declaring me victorious but he would not concede and so we continued.

I cannot tell you how many shots of tequila were involved, but I would safely say well over a dozen in less than a couple of hours.

At some point, I needed to relieve myself and found the bathroom. When I came out, "the guy" grabbed me by the hand and pulled me toward a bedroom. I said, "No, thanks," and tried to return to the dining area to join my friend but he did not let go and pulled a bit harder, throwing me onto the bed.

I continued to say "no" repeatedly as he ignored my attempts to escape out from under him, and ultimately assaulted me. When he finished, he got up and returned to the party. It took me a while, but I was able to get my pants up and stagger to the front room, grab my friend, and ask her to take me home.

I remember vomiting in the front yard before getting in the car and I hung my head out of my dad's T-bird trying to breathe.

I spent the next couple of days suffering from the worst hangover of my life and an unfathomable amount of disgrace. While I eventually recovered from the alcohol poisoning, I carry a bit of that shame with me to this day.

The return

I told my girlfriend what had happened, and she insisted I confront him and tell him how wrong it was to do what he did. It took a few tries driving around the general area, but we miraculously found the house and knocked on his door.

To say he was shocked to see us would be an understatement, but he was unapologetic. He thought we were "just having fun," and while he admitted I did not consent, he blamed the alcohol.

I called him a name and left. I never saw him again. I do not remember his name. I would not recognize him if he walked up to me today. I did not tell my parents. I did not report it.

I did not report it for so many reasons. It was (ironically, given current events) just over 37 years ago. Times were different. One did not just report sexual assault. I had not even heard of date rape or acquaintance rape.

I blamed myself. I put myself in that situation. I was responsible. I had it coming. That was my self-talk.

Speaking out

Several months later I watched as Anita Hill stepped forward with accusations of sexual harassment against Clarence Thomas, was grilled for doing so and, in the end, dismissed. For a young woman witnessing that process, it simply reinforced the idea of remaining silent and just dealing with whatever happened.

The assault was a defining moment. Even as I write this, I am considering what people will think of me. And then I remembered a quote attributed to Wayne Dyer, "What other people think of me is none of my business!"

If I could go back, there are so many things I would do differently, but primarily I would place the blame squarely where it belongs.

I was assaulted. He did it. He was wrong.

There should have been consequences, but he got away with it, as do so many. I often wonder if my confrontation made any difference. Did it save anyone else? I can only hope.

If you are a victim of assault or violence, help is available. Contact Communities Beyond Violence at cbv.org or contact the Nationals Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.