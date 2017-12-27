Hollie Grimaldi Flores: A new year with a new word

Another year is about to come to an end and a new one about to get underway. Is it just me or was 2017 a whirlwind? I know I am not alone in being glad to get it behind me!

The past 12 months were a bit of a bear for just about everyone I know.

Of course, there were some high points, but overall, I would rate it in the highest tier for degree of difficulty and amount of strife.

I made the mistake of looking at a few online "year in reviews." Holy cow, we survived a massive amount of negative stuff!

Whether you begin 2018 with resolve or phrase or word, my wish for us all is a better tomorrow full of promise and wonder and hope and light.

Going over the year

I looked back to see what I hoped to accomplish and realize I did pretty much what I set out to do but did not see the overall result I expected. My goals over the previous year were to:

Eat better. Check. That statement is subjective enough for me to give myself an "A." Overall, I ate better in 2017.

Go to the gym. Check. I went to the gym. Several times.

Plant something. Check. I did plant some herbs and flowers. They are all dead.

Volunteer. Check. One area I can say unequivocally, I succeeded.

Heal strained relationships. Not so much. I realized that some things are simply out of my hands. I can only control my behavior and my feelings, so I would have to say that is still in process.

Journal daily. Also, not so much. It was an ambitious goal and I did increase the regularity and frequency of my practice.

Learn something new. Hmmm. I can't think of anything specific but then I think there must be something I learned this year. I will have to get back to you on that one.

Go to the beach. Check. I am not sure I will ever go another year without at least one trip standing on the edge of the earth where water meets the shore. There is something about the ocean that restores me. I need to go more often.

Plan and execute an adventure to somewhere I have never been before. Half-check? I did plan and execute an adventure but to a city I had been to before unless you count getting on a train going the wrong way (hello, Queens). The experiences were unique, but it was not exactly what I had intended.

Hug more. Check. Also, cause for a complete recent column on said topic.

Tell the people I care about that I care about them. Check.

Live my best life. Check. Subjective for certain, but, I feel pretty good about the choices I am making.

Over all I would give myself a passing grade, in part because I was wise enough to set goals that were subjective enough to allow for such!

Word of the year

In addition to setting resolutions, I hopped on the "newish" trend of picking a word for the coming year.

The word ideally exemplifies your goal or quest. My word for 2017 was "hope."

I wrote, "My word for 2017 is hope. I hope for a bright future for my children and families everywhere. I hope for sunny skies and warm weather. I hope for safe travels. I hope for financial security. I hope for good health and the good health of family and friends. I hope for equal rights for all humans. I hope for tolerance and acceptance. I hope for sound leadership for our country. I hope for peace in the world. I hope, and I hope, and I hope. "

I would say I remain hopeful. I would not say all I hoped for has been attained.

But in the words of Lord Tennyson, "Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come whispering, 'it will be happier.'"

Without hope, how does one go on?

For next year, I was thinking I might settle on a phrase instead of single word. If so, it would have to be, "Quitcherbitchin." I find myself full of complaint and nauseum and I need to stop. So that will be my phrase.

And then I did find my word, after all. My word for 2018 is light. It just feels right.

Light: (noun) The natural agent that stimulates sight and makes things visible. It's also a verb and an adjective. A multi-tasker — my kind of word!

Finding your word has gone beyond a casual quest, to websites with organized strategies.

There is a suggested process beginning with avoiding traps that kill your results, word-of-the-year idea generators and word-of-the-year discovery tools.

How you find your way, be it organically or systematic, once you find it, the idea is to remember it and live it.

Whether you begin 2018 with resolve or phrase or word, my wish for us all is a better tomorrow full of promise and wonder and hope and light.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.