Holidays at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art in Nevada City

WHEN: Thanksgiving weekend: Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHAT: Holidays at the Gallery

Join in the festivities that will be all about art this holiday season, by visiting Nevada City's unique gallery-combined studio of LeeAnn Brook Fine Art.

Celebrating its third holiday season in Nevada City at the corner of Spring and South Pine streets, the gallery will come alive with unique art for gift giving, artist demos and live music.

As the annual Wish Tree in the gallery courtyard lights up, activities begin Thanksgiving weekend through Christmas.

The popular Wish Tree is donated each year by gallery artist Mike Snegg, and is adorned with pieces of fabric where visitors can write their yearly wish.

Brook and Snegg conceived the idea three years ago when the gallery first opened, and is filled with over 100 wishes each year.

The holiday schedule is as follows:

Artisans Bounty, at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, annual gallery show of handcrafted art gift items starts Thanksgiving weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live jazz by Induction.

Artist demos: felted scarves, basket making with native plant materials, saggar-fired ceramics.

Annual holiday table of small handcrafted gift items include: Colorful porcelain cups, plates and vases by Santa Rosa ceramicist Lynn Wood, handcrafted wood coasters, chopsticks and spoons by Judith Lancaster, miniature porcelain saggar-fired vases by Dana Bilello-Barrow, wood-turned evergreen trees by John Williamson, LeeAnn Brook art greeting card gift boxes and limited edition prints, LeeAnn Brook's award-winning book, "Points of Inspiration," hand blown glass paperweights by Rob Tribble, porcelain and hand blown glass ornaments, and hand-felted scarves by Victoria Johnston.

The Holiday Open House at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art starts Friday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m.

A community celebration of holiday cheer in the gallery featuring: "Wings of Peace" bird sculptures by LeeAnn Brook and signed, limited edition handcrafted collage birds in flight suspended in the gallery.

Featuring new hand blown glass by artist Rob Tribble, featuring his large contemporary vessels. With studies at Pilchuck School of Glass, Corning Glass and in Murano, Italy, Tribble has exhibited his glass work from San Francisco to Carmel.

"One Gift" Wish List — make gift giving easier by registering for the one art piece that you'd love to receive (and want others to know).

New Small Works Wall with paintings by LeeAnn Brook featuring affordable, original art.

Art throughout the gallery includes: Original paintings by LeeAnn Brook, sculpted wood vessels by Mike Snegg including new Cook Pine platters and bowls, handmade furniture by Judith Lancaster, ceramics by Lynn Wood and Sam Tubiolo, handmade baskets from native plants by Starlit, hand blown glass by Rob Tribble and Nicholson Blown Glass, Saggar-fired porcelain bowls and vases by Dana Bilello-Barrow, handcrafted wood lamps with handmade paper shades by Mark Dyal, and Japanese antiques.

The gallery, located at 300 Spring St. In downtown Nevada City, is also open during Victorian Christmas, on Sundays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 10-6 p.m. and Wednesdays, Dec. 13 and 20 from 5-8 p.m.

For more information visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com/gallery or call 530-265-6817.