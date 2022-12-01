Holiday poem ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ opens Friday at the Center for the Arts

Youth Theater Program: The Main Stage Playmakers at The Center for the Arts presents ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas for five performances on Dec. 2 – 4. The famous Clement Moore’s poem excitedly comes to life for this holiday production. Everyone knows the famous holiday poem, but do you know the rest of the story…

Do you know about Izzy the mouse, who gets shut out of the Moore house on Christmas Eve and goes on an adventure to the North Pole? Along the way Izzy meets Santa’s Elves, Rosie the Reindeer, and even comes face to face with the Abominable Snowman! Will Izzy and Rosie help Santa and his famous reindeer deliver goodies in time for Christmas? This comic tale of love and friendship has laughs, songs, adventure, and fun. Perfect for all ages, this heart-warming, one-act play will leave you full of the holiday spirit!

Adapted by Kathryn Schultz Miller, and directed by our very own Paulette Gilbert, The Center kicked off this wonderful production with auditions back in August. The 17 young actors, ages 7-14 years old, have been rehearsing twice a week since, working hard to showcase what is bound to be a fun and festive holiday play. Director Paulette Gilbert has worked with children for nearly 30 years as a teacher, actor, and director. With a BA in Early Childhood Education and a Master’s degree in theater from Louisiana Tech University, her extensive experience with professional companies across the country includes a national tour with the Missoula Children’s Theatre. For the past 15 years, she has taught and produced theater for young people in Nevada County. Paulette is also a professional costume designer, primarily for the B Street Theatre in Sacramento and locally for Sierra Stages.

“Theater is so impactful because it encourages and enhances a child’s capacity for self-expression and their sense of self-esteem,” says Ms. Gilbert.

In 2021, The Center for the Arts received a generous gift of $25,000 from EventHelper.com that directly funded the launch of the Children’s Theater Program and CREATE (Center Resource for Education, Arts, Theater & Exploration). Support local youth in the arts by attending one of the five performances of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas on December 2 – 4 at The Center for the Arts. We hope you’ll come support our Children’s Theater Program, and kick off your December with some Holiday Cheer!

KNOW & GO WHAT: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas WHERE: The Center for the Arts Off Center Stage | 315 Richardson St., Grass Valley, CA WHEN: Friday, Dec. 2, Show 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Shows 1 & 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Shows 1 & 5 p.m. TICKETS: $5 Youth Ticket, $18 Adult 16yrs+ | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S6g00000EtQfvEAF or (530) 274-8384

Source: The Center for the Arts