Holiday joy abundant with the Sierra Master Chorale

The enchantment of the holiday season is abundant with the Sierra Master Chorale’s concerts, “Holiday Joy,” exuding high energy, rhythmic sounds of 60-voices singing with the triumphant sounds of brass, organ and percussion on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18.

Submitted by Dee Anne Dinelli

SMC Music Director Alison Skinner created an exuberant program that will take the audience on a sleigh ride of emotions. There are exciting works with jubilant fanfare such as Eleanor Daley’s “Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” beloved carols like John Rutter’s quintessential “Angel’s Carol,” David Willcocks’ lovely English carol “Once in Royal David’s City,” a sing-along of “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and Daniel Pinkham’s dramatic three-movement “Christmas Cantata.”

Pianists Ken Getz and Ken Hardin join the choir to bring down the house with a fun piano four-hands and choir arrangement of the traditional English carol “I Saw Three Ships,” the lively and spirited Dov Frimmer’s “Al Hanissim” with traditional Hebrew text will have toes tapping, and the beauty of Carl Schalk’s “Before the Marvel of this Night” will quiet our minds.

“I am always thrilled to prepare and present concerts to this engaged and appreciative audience! Holiday concerts have a special appeal with warm, festive music contrasting with the cold, dark outdoors. This is a special performance for me. I’m honored that my family has sponsored this set of concerts in memory of Jane Skinner Hardester, my beloved aunt, who was an extraordinary choral director and inspiration to me,” said Skinner.

The 60-member SMC is a high-caliber auditioned community choir founded in 2008 and is part of InConcert Sierra, a Nevada County non-profit organization presenting classical concerts, and robust music education offerings for all ages, since 1946.

“I love singing,” said SMC soprano Mary Scovel. “As singers, we want to reach people, touch their hearts and spark an emotional reaction. It’s about the joy of expression through music that comes from our hearts, and wanting to share that joy with our audience.”

SMC bass John Lyon said, “the program is full of exciting, wonderful music. I enjoy singing with high-caliber and highly trained voices and our choral director pushes us to a level of excellence that audiences enjoy.”

InConcert Sierra’s presentation of Sierra Master Chorale “Holiday Joy” will be at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grass Valley, 12889 Osborne Hill Road. For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.

