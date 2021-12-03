Holiday classic ‘Clara & The Nutcracker’ returns to Miners Foundry

One of the most beloved holiday traditions will make its way to the Miners Foundry Dec. 9 – 11. “Clara & The Nutcracker” will return for its annual run, presented in conjunction with the Holt Ballet Conservatory.

For generations audiences have been delighted by the classic two-act ballet with its mesmerizing score written by composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky. The adventure begins with young Clara enjoying a Christmas Eve party thrown by her parents and evolves into a magical dreamworld where Clara finds herself battling the Mouse King, dancing through a snowy wonderland, and ultimately making new friends in a land of candy and other such delights. Favorite numbers include “Waltz of the Flowers” and “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

Syd Brown of Holt Ballet Conservatory said that the company is especially excited to return to this stage this year after a year off due to the COVID pandemic.

“All the dancers are so excited to be back to live performing,” she said, “living up to the challenges of pointe training and sharing in the feeling of community that being in front of a live audience brings.”

Yelena Holt, the founder of the Holt Ballet Conservatory and director of Clara & The Nutcracker said: “It’s a production with both students and professionals on stage so you can see the best of both worlds: the aplomb of the professionals along with the exuberance of new dancers excited to be on stage for the first time.

“Everyone works and bonds together,” she said, “and develops a strong family energy that transfers from the performers to the audience.”

Further, Holt explained that the phenomenon of the story of the Nutcracker is not without reason; the story itself is timeless and resonates with many families and their respective traditions: “I think that it is a fantastic opportunity for entertainment for a family. And it’s a good “date” show.

“What makes it special in Nevada City is that you can go shop and go out to lunch or dinner,” she said. “The Miners Foundry is such a warm and hospitable venue with the fire going, hot cider and cookies, and a no host bar. It’s a festive afternoon or evening of entertainment.”

The Holt Ballet Conservatory opened in 2011 and specializes in classical ballet training for those three years of age or older. They are located in Grass Valley.

Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Miners Foundry reminds guests that safety is of the utmost importance, and the venue will be requiring guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID or provide a negative test taken within 72 hours. Please see the Foundry’s website for updated protocols.

For tickets and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

Provided photo

Provided photo