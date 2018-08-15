His first daytime guest on KVMR: Pattie Boyd — Sunday Showcase to feature former wife of one of the Beatles

WHAT: Sunday Night Special with Peter Blachley interviewing English model, author & photographer Pattie Boyd, former wife of George Harrison & Eric Clapton

So new volunteer KVMR 89.5 FM broadcaster Peter Blachley has his first daytime radio show coming up later this month.

Is he easing into it? You know, playing it safe?

Hardly. Blachley will interview and profile star-studded English model, author and photographer Pattie Boyd, who's been married to both The Beatles' George Harrison and legendary rock guitarist Eric Clapton.

"Pattie is a good friend with a fascinating life," said Blachley. "She's the only living spouse of a Beatle, while they were The Beatles, and that's a story in itself."

Boyd will be Blachley's guest on "Sunday Night Showcase," which airs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 (89.5 FM, 105.1 FM Truckee, kvmr.org streaming).

"For instance, all of the demos for the Beatles' white album were done at George's house, while he was with Pattie," Blachley said. "Those could reveal a lot."

Raised in Africa, Boyd became a London model when she returned there in her teens, met director Richard Lester and did a TV ad with him. He later asked her to be in a scene in the first Beatles film "A Hard Day's Night."

A classical music listener at the time, she'd never heard their music, but she told her roommates about it and they went nuts, according to Blachley.

Turns Beatle down

So she did the scene, Harrison asked her out to dinner, she declined, saying she had a boyfriend. Because she did. Even if things weren't going quite so hot.

According to Blachley, Boyd's roommates really gave her the business when she told them she'd turned down a date with a Beatle.

Yes, she went out with Harrison. Yes, the two later married. Yes, Harrison wrote the songs "Something," "If I Needed Someone," and "For You Blue" about her.

And, of course, close Harrison friend Eric Clapton ultimately became obsessed with Boyd — okay, Clapton used her as the inspiration for the songs "Bell Bottom Blues" and "Wonderful Tonight."

"I'll play music associated with her life," Blachley said.

Shhh, you've already given out some clues here.

"Eric simply couldn't live his life without her," Blachley said, "and he came up with something called 'Layla.'"

Blachley himself had hung around the music scenes in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles before getting the proverbial Capitol Records mail room job in 1977.

He worked his way into marketing, and by 1980, was executive producer of the videos "Bad To The Bone" by George Thorogood and The Destroyers and "Rock This Town" by The Stray Cats.

Works with Yoko

Blachley next went into long form projects, including being executive producer of "John Lennon — Live In New York City," where he worked with someone named Yoko Ono.

"My years at Capitol were the best," he said. "I had to pinch myself over how happy I was."

Blachley, friend Rich Horowitz and ace music photographer Henry Diltz put together the Morrison Hotel Gallery idea back in 2001. It exhibits all sorts of rock music art and album cover photos.

"I had to talk people into letting us rent space and create an art gallery in New York City in the wake of 9/11," he said. "What we created turned out to be a healing moment for New Yorkers still feeling raw from 9/11. They'd stop by to see photos of all these (music) people from their youth, as a way to deal with their grief.

"Fire engines, with first responders to the tragedy, even made time to stop by."

Whew.

Since then, they've expanded to Los Angeles and Maui locations. Mick Fleetwood from Fleetwood Mac is a partner in the Hawaiian gallery.

Finds KVMR

Blachley found KVMR when he was living in Reno and commuting back and forth to San Francisco maybe a decade ago.

"I came to know it and would listen to it whenever I could pick it up," he said.

Then two years ago, he produced an evening with Diltz and Boyd and their photography and stories in a 20-city tour, including The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.

"When I got here, I said I'm going to live here some day," Blachley said. "And now I am."

The decision to become a KVMR volunteer was a natural one, too.

"Since I made the decision to make this area my permanent home and I wanted to get involved with the community, KVMR seemed a perfect choice given my music and entertainment background," he said. "Also, I probably listened to too many Harry Chapin songs and WKRP episodes."

So here he is, a certified Class of 2018 KVMR broadcaster, with Pattie Boyd as his first daytime guest.

Beats the mail room.

