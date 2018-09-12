Hip hop legend: Chali 2na and the House of Vibe to perform at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

TICKETS: $25/Adv, $30/Door, and are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by calling 530-265-5040 or in person at Miners Foundry, and in person at BriarPatch Co-op. Standing/dancing show with limited seating

WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., show to start at 8 p.m. Thursday

WHAT: Miners Foundry Cultural Center presents Chali 2na and the House of Vibe

Chali 2na, co-founding member of such seminal groups as Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli, and one of hip-hop's preeminent and most charismatic personalities will take to the stage, Thursday at the Miners Foundry.

Bearing an identifiably deep baritone voice, Chali 2na (born Charles Stewart Jr.) became the unofficial point man for West Coast underground favorite Jurassic 5.

Originally from southside Chicago, Chali 2na first gained an interest in graffiti writing before getting into music. Both activities were his way of steering clear of drugs and gang life, and also influenced his decision to move to Los Angeles with his grandmother in his mid-teens.

The developing MC quickly associated himself with rap collective the Unity Committee, which also included turntablist the Cut Chemist and rhyme sayer Marc 7even. Before Jurassic 5 fully took off in the 1990s, Chali 2na and Cut Chemist also helped found the band Ozomatli, whose music was a fusion of worldbeat, rock, hip-hop, and Latin dance/funk.

As part of two critically acclaimed ensembles, Chali 2na sent waves in the music world with each of their debuts; Ozomatli's self-titled album released in 1998 and Jurassic 5's major-label debut, "Quality Control" (2000), have been deemed a benchmark for alternative West Coast hip-hop and Latin funk.

Chali 2na emerged as Jurassic 5's most popular member and was frequently tapped for guest appearances on many other artists' material over the years, like that of Swollen Members, Linkin Park, Blackalicious, and more.

His solo foray began in 2004 with his "Fish Market" mixtapes. The first mixtape, however, was initially supposed to precede his Interscope solo debut, but continuous delays, plus the dissolution of Jurassic 5 in 2007, left his project up in the air.

"Fish Outta Water," his first official solo album, was finally issued two years later on the Defcon label.

Since then, he has toured the world 10 times over with his three-piece band known as the House Of Vibe.

Breathing new life into his musical upbringings, in 2013 he embarked on a career defining mission called "Against The Current," a music plus art project that combines a five-part series of genre bending EPs with a coffee table book featuring original artwork and photography from Chali 2na himself.

Chali 2na's reputation as a hip hop legend continues to build momentum with his artwork, voice-over work, and an increasing variety of performance collaborations.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center.