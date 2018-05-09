Hip hop hooray: Marksman places third at showcase tour

Grass Valley hip hop producer and rapper Shaw Marksman (a.k.a. Mark Shaw) recently took third place out of 30 competitors at the Northern California leg of the 2018 Showcase Tour. The showcase was hosted at the iconic Complex Oakland.

The Showcase Tour is a concert series and competition that takes place in the United States and Canada. At each show, the audience in the venue and watching the live stream online, votes for their favorite artist.

The goal is to help the most talented artists reach new audiences and expand their fan base by showcasing their music in different parts of the world. To qualify, the contestants had to first submit songs which were evaluated by a panel of industry professionals.

Marksman is a Nevada Union High School senior who has collaborated with numerous recording artists including four from the legendary E-40's Sick Wid It Records label.

Last summer, after receiving three digital music production certificates from the Digital Music Academy at Stanford University, Shaw self-produced his fourth album titled, "The Beginning."

Marksman created the electronic acoustics (beats) and lyrics for all tracks. He recorded, mixed and mastered all the tracks from his recording studio. He has been described by critics as versatile, groundbreaking and, "one of the emerging voices on the modern hip hop scene." — Dean Sultani, Nexus Soundscapes.

Recommended Stories For You

Marksman's popularity is growing as he has a national and international Instagram following of over 53,000.

He will attend American River College this fall and will enter the Commercial Music Production and Business program, with the goal of satisfying his general education requirement and earning his Pro Tools certification, which is the industry software standard.

For more information on the artist visit http://www.shawmarksman.com/.