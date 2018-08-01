Hip-hop for kids: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo & Izzi Tooinsky to perform at the Miners Foundry

TICKETS: $10/Adults, $7/17 and Under, Kids Under 3 Free, Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone (530) 265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office, and in person at Briar Patch Co-Op. Ticketing fees do not apply for purchases made by phone or in person through the Miners Foundry Box Office.

Miners Foundry Cultural Center presents Grammy winning, internationally touring, purple velvet tuxedo wearing family funk phenomenon, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, plus special guest Izzi Tooinsky in a special all-ages concert in Pioneer Park on Sunday.

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo combines the excitement of hip-hop with the magical world of childhood. With sophisticated instrumental funk and positive, witty wordplay, he has earned a loyal local and national following.

If you can imagine a band with Jim Henson on guitar, Shel Silverstein on bass and PIXAR as the lead vocalist, you've pretty much got it. And if George Clinton and Q Tip stopped by the party, that might clarify things even more. Basically, if Dr. Seuss and Dr. Dre had a baby, it would be the music of Secret Agent 23 Skidoo.

His latest album, "Infinity Plus One," took home music's biggest prize at the 59th Grammy Awards for Best Children's Album of the Year and in a heartfelt speech, he dedicated the award to his daughter, who's been rapping at his side since she was just 5 years old. "Infinity Plus One" takes kids into outer space with "Glimmer" about a moth that flies to the moon, and "Tastes Like Space" an exploration of the intergalactic destiny of Carl Sagan's famous Gold Record.

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo received a Grammy nomination in 2015 for "The Perfect Quirk," a classic hip-hop album spiced with Motown, reggae, club thump, blues and the occasional pirate shanty.

On stage, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo's live shows are alive with call-and-response anthems like his classic "Whatchya gotta be? / I gotta be ME!" and gravity defying moves from break dancers that have the kids gasping in delight. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo creates unique and heartwarming party music that has garnered national awards, eight #1 hits on SiriusXM Global Radio and praise from TIME, NPR, USA Today and many others.

Internationally loved, locally tolerated, Izzi Tooinsky is a unique vaudevillian entertainer who has been performing at fairs, festivals, schools and museums since the dawn of time. He is equal parts juggler, clown, comedian, storyteller and educator.

He is also the author of two books, creator of seven storytelling CD's and has performed in 17 countries around the world. NPR described him as a "wonderful, wandering, wizard of wisdom," and The Australian Sydney Morning Herald said of Izzi,"Where ever this man performs, the stage explodes with fun, joy, and unbounded creativity."

His performances are bold and creative, flamboyant and fun for people of all ages. His quick mix of comedy, juggling and audience participation makes him a favorite everywhere from The International Children's Festival in Wales to the wild desert extravaganza of Burning Man.

Attendees should bring blankets and low back chairs. Outside food and beverage allowed. No outside alcohol allowed.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center