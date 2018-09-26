Hindi Greenberg: ‘You Can’t Take It with You’ is madcap fun

Want to chuckle and chortle? Then go see the raucous but finely calibrated Sierra Stages production of "You Can't Take It with You." Everything about this "screw-ball" comedy is well-done, from the directing to the acting to the production values.

Written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, it opened on Broadway in December 1936, winning the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It was then made into a movie, winning the 1938 Oscar for Best Picture.

The play features quirky but genuine characters, combined with sight gags, rapid-fire repartee, concise wit and sharp satire, demonstrating that happiness might just be a matter of choice. It chronicles the eccentric, freethinking Vanderhof family, whose members follow their bliss, without shame or judgment, no matter how much chaos that creates. They are a madcap group of passionate amateurs, blithely out of sync with the world around them.

But the play is actually a spirited defense of lives lived for sheer joy rather than for status, ambition or financial gain. Grandpa Vanderhof (John Watson), who quit the business world 35 years ago, shrugs off letters from the IRS because he doesn't believe in paying income tax. He says, "Life's pretty simple, if you just relax."

The key conflict builds around granddaughter Alice's engagement to Tony Kirby, scion of the straight-laced boss at the Wall Street firm where she works. Chafing against expectations to follow in his father's footsteps, Tony (Chase Coney) instinctively recognizes the love and support of Alice's family for one another, but Alice (Michele Fitzhugh Nesbit) fears the extreme disparities between the two families.

Grandpa's family also consists of daughter Penny (Trish Adair), unsuccessfully writing plays ever since a typewriter was mistakenly delivered, and her husband Paul Sycamore (Darrell Hovander), who spends his days manufacturing fireworks in the cellar with permanent houseguest Mr. DePinna (Patrick Moore), who stopped by one day and never left.

Other family members are the Sycamores' daughter Essie (Tina Marie Kelley), whose dreams of ballet stardom are undiminished by lack of talent, and Essie's husband Ed (Tony Muller), who accompanies her inept dancing on xylophone.

Included in their extended family are Essie's ballet teacher Boris Kolenkhov (Louis Flint Ceci), a caricature of a Russian Tsarist; Rheba (Audrey Delgado), the family's housekeeper; Donald (Patrick Shannon), Rheba's boyfriend and the family's errand boy; Gay Wellington (Tracie Nickle), a heavy-drinking actress; and Olga (Melinda L. Thomas), a deposed Russian countess.

Then there are the priggish Mr. and Mrs. Kirby (Steve Lambert and Rebecca Allington), stereotypes of a Wall Street mogul and wife. All of the actors are spot-on in their characterizations and fast-paced ensemble work.

Director Scott Gilbert exhibits an assured grasp of the play's shifting cadences and comedic tones. He also designed the marvelous, eclectic living-room set, walls cluttered with curios, and tchotchkes everywhere (Jilline Henderson designed the wonderful props).

Paulette Sand-Gilbert designed the terrific costumes that demonstrate that people without money aren't necessarily without style.

Effective lighting was designed by Erin Beatie and evocative sound by Eric Foote.

For comedic relief from whatever ails you, definitely see "You Can't Take It with You," playing through Oct. 6 at the Nevada Theatre.

Growing up, Hindi Greenberg's family had its eccentricities — one brother collected muskets and cast his own bullets, the other brother could eat his entire dinner before anyone else picked up a fork, her sister invited boys over to watch the test pattern on TV, her parents warred over double solitaire, and Hindi was afraid of monsters and aliens. Maybe we all just drank the same Kool-Aid.