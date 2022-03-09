Hindi Greenberg: Wonderful theater is alive and well in Nevada County!

Hooray, what a joy to sit with others in a darkened theater and once again indulge in a fine play with excellent acting. Sierra Stages’ moving and well-done production of “Tiny Beautiful Things” is a perfect choice for these divisive and difficult times — it is filled with human emotion and natural dialog that can connect the audience with their inner selves and each other.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed (also author of the best-selling book “Wild”) and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (writer and star of the movie, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”). It premiered at the Public Theater in New York City in November 2016.

The play doesn’t proceed with a linear storyline, but instead takes Strayed’s real-life experience as Sugar, an anonymous online advice columnist, and illuminates the letters she receives and the answers she gives. Except these aren’t just any answers — Strayed responds to questions with searing honesty, drawing from her own life experiences, both good and bad, and shares them in raw detail. Her replies also exemplify the art of listening — and really hearing and responding — to other people. They are about resilience and finding the answers to your questions within yourself.

Featured are three actors who recite the candid letters that they’ve written to Sugar, and then Sugar relates her very direct, honest and revealing answers. The inimitable and fabulous Lois Masten, returning to Nevada County specifically for this play, fully inhabits the role of Sugar in all of her vulnerability, joy, sadness, pain and discovery. John Gardiner, Tracie Nickle and Trevor Wade each depict numerous letter writers of varying sexes, ages and complications — their questions are funny or indulgent or angry or so heart wrenching that the pain is almost visceral. In particular, Gardiner caused me to grab a tissue when portraying a father anguishing over the killing of his beloved son by a drunk driver. These are real letters written by people just like those you know. And Sugar’s answers are incisive, personal and authentic.

Walking into the theater, I was struck by the attractive and superbly visual set, designed by Pamela Hodges. It’s a depiction of the inside of a well-lived-in house, relatively comfortable but messy, like many of the letter writers’ lives. Director Sands Hall completely utilizes that set, causing her four actors to flow in, out and among, allowing each actor to clearly present a new character and illuminate the flow of emotion and issues. Les Solomon’s lighting design greatly enhances the various moods, characters and situations.

This play is thought-provoking, dark, funny, emotional, brave and very human — we’ve all been there or know someone else who has. At times, it deals with mature themes and vivid language, but never gratuitously (however, do opt out if you are easily offended or shocked by street language or wrenching incidents). Do go see this play with an open mind and heart; you will learn about human nature and experiences and, perhaps, even take away some new wisdom for your own use. It is a wonderful piece of theater. “Tiny Beautiful Things” continues at the Nevada Theatre through March 26.

Hindi Greenberg is so happy to attend live theater once again. She could identify with some of the questions and answers in the play and even learned methods to address a few of her own issues

The cast of the Sierra Stages production of “Tiny Beautiful Things” — Lois Masten, John Gardiner, Tracie Nickle and Trevor Wade — perform at the Nevada Theatre. The play runs through March 26.

Photo by David Wong