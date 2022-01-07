Hindi Greenberg: Sierra Stages performing again

Hooray! Now that gathering for theatrical performances is once again allowed, one of Nevada County’s premier theatrical companies is gearing up to bring some wonderful entertainment to Nevada County. Although mostly shut down during the past two years because of the pandemic pause, Sierra Stages did present a few play readings and musical evenings in COVID-compliant performances outdoors. But now that we can once again attend indoors, they will have a number of both play readings and fully staged works for us to enjoy. I have missed live theater and am so happy to once again have performance dates listed on my calendar.

Sierra Stage’s schedule begins on Jan. 11 and 12 when the inimitable Christi Colombo and Heidi Grass will sing their way through an eclectic selection of the American musical songbook, accompanied by Ken Getz on keyboard and Steve Nicholson on bass. These musical performances at the Miners Foundry are as polished and professional as you could see anywhere and always sell out. This group performed outdoors last year and was a big hit — tuneful, charismatic and lots of fun.

Sierra Stages’ 2022 play season consists of three productions — one large scale musical, one smaller but heartfelt examination of people like us, and a lovely one-person celebration of life, longing and taking chances.

From March 4 to March 26 at the Nevada Theatre will play “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed (author also of the best-selling book “Wild”), adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”), and directed by Sands Hall. A celebration of the simple beauty of being human, this funny and touching play is an exploration of resilience, based on Strayed’s true experiences as an advice columnist. Since I loved Strayed’s book “Wild” — and because this production is “intended for mature audiences” — I’m looking forward to this one.

The big musical, “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” previously scheduled for the summer of 2020 but COVID-postponed, will finally debut at the Nevada Theatre from July 14 to Aug. 6. With music and lyrics by the prolific Stephen Sondheim, direction by Kendall Tieck and musical direction by Ken Getz, this will be the big bang of the summer season. It’s a dark musical tale of love, murder and retaliation when a 19th century London barber exacts his grisly revenge with the help of a creative culinary accomplice — shave and a meat pie anyone?

Then from Oct. 7 to Oct. 30, the funny and heartfelt “Shirley Valentine,” by Willy Russell and directed by Sharon Winegar, will hold forth at The Center for the Art’s smaller Off Center Stage. You can laugh and wonder at the antics of an ordinary middle class English housewife as she ruminates on her life and the possibility of a search for adventure.

The company also presents Theater by the Book, their series of informal play readings, co-sponsored with and held at the Miners Foundry. Plays often are selected that might not work for a full-blown theatrical performance, but as readings are exciting and always masterfully done. For these readings, there is no scenery, little costume and minimal staging, but they are so well acted that I am always entranced.

The next reading, “Visiting Mr. Green,” by Jeff Baron, is set for Feb. 8 and 9, featuring Ken Miele and Micah Cone (who is also directing). What begins as a comedy develops into a drama and, with these two experienced actors, should be wonderful.

Although Sierra Stages intends to also present readings in April, September and November, the only additional confirmed date is May 11 when “A Life in the Theatre,” by David Mamet, will be directed by Jeffrey Mason and feature Paul Micsan and Chase Coney. Mamet is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “Speed-The-Plow.” The reading takes us into the lives of two actors, one young and rising into the first flush of his success, the other older, anxious and beginning to wane. In a series of short, spare and raw exchanges, they demonstrate the estrangement of youth from age and the cycle of life. Mamet can be harsh, but he’s always real.

Sierra Stages has been presenting theater in Nevada County to enthusiastic audiences for the past 12 years. From superb musicals such as “Chicago,” “Cabaret” and “Avenue Q” to thoughtful or provocative productions such as “Death of a Salesman” and “Hand to God,” they’ve made us sing, laugh, cry and think. That’s what good theater is about, and it’s important to attend and support all of the theater groups in our area. But whatever you do, make sure not to miss any of this season’s productions! Learn more at http://www.sierrastages.org . I have attended theater productions all over the world, and Sierra Stages is the real deal!

Hindi Greenberg loves theater and writes theater reviews for The Union

Sierra Stages will present their latest Theater by the Book event, “Christi & Heidi Together Again, Indoors,” on Jan. 11 and 12.

Photo by Heidi Grass