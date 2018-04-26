Hiking for women by women
April 26, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Hike Like A Girl
WHEN: Doors open 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5. Welcome plus Presentation on Trail Talk: Around Lake Tahoe in 15 Days and 165 Miles on the Tahoe Rim Trail at 9-10 a.m., and hikes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Gold Miner’s Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $15/Adults, Free for 18 & under. All monies go to Bear Yuba Land Trust and The Friendship Club. Advance tickets are available online at http://www.bylt.org or http://www.folktrails.org. Limited space available.
Bear Yuba Land Trust, The Friendship Club and Folk Trails Hiking Club have teamed up to celebrate the national event Hike Like A Girl Weekend, Saturday, May 5, to encourage females of all ages to walk or hike this weekend and every day.
Founded by Teresa Baker of African American National Parks Event, Hike Like A Girl also aims to unite participants by sharing their experiences on social media using the hashtag #HikeLikeAGirl2018.
The event offers the community a safe, supportive and fun-filled day that begins with complimentary snacks and coffee provided by BriarPatch Co-op along with an inspiring trail talk and photo presentation on Around Lake Tahoe in 15 Days and 165 Miles on the Tahoe Rim Trail and ends with local guided hikes in and around Nevada City and Grass Valley.
On the hikes, participants will learn more about local natural history, meet new friends and reconnect with old ones, and gain some basic outdoor skills to use on their next hike.
"The benefits of being outdoors and connecting with nature are immense, especially for young women and girls who experience a boost in confidence and leadership skills," said Erika Seward, Bear Yuba Land Trust co-executive director.
Not just a hike
In addition to being empowering, hiking outdoors has plenty of other perks: nice views, fresh air, and the sounds and smells of nature. It's also good for the overall health of both adults and children, by helping improve muscular fitness, better bone health, stress reduction, balance, and weight management, among other things.
Attendees should bring walking shoes, water, snacks and/or a bag lunch, sun protection and extra layers. Attendees will need to drive or carpool to each trailhead following the Trail Talk. Each hike is approximately 2-4 miles, easy to moderate, and meant for hikers of all levels.
"The event isn't about how fancy your gear is or how many miles you can hike. It's about trying something new — something that seems outside your limits — and building a supportive and healthy community around that," said Jesse Locks, Folk Trails Hiking Club founder.
All proceeds from the event go to the Bear Yuba Land Trust and Friendship Club.
Founded in 1995, The Friendship Club provides a comprehensive, year-round program aimed at developing the whole girl. Not just the academic, social, responsible, or creative part of the girl, but all of those.
They serve between 75-100 girls in sixth-12th grades annually. It is a long-term prevention program designed to meet the needs of growing teenage girls, and their comprehensive approach is not only unparalleled in Nevada County, it is unique enough to be considered a model for rural communities across the country.
Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust, The Friendship Club and Folk Trails Hiking Club
